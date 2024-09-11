Apps can now entice you to re-subscribe with special App Store offers

Apple has created a new way for developers to entice users back to their apps. Soon, you may start seeing special offers from subscription apps whose plans you’ve canceled.

Discounts coming for re-subscribing to apps

Apple announced via its Developer site today that ‘win-back offers’ are now available for apps.

You can now configure win-back offers — a new type of offer for auto-renewable subscriptions — in App Store Connect. Win-back offers allow you to reach previous subscribers and encourage them to resubscribe to your app or game.

Apple’s system does the work of determining user eligibility for a win-back offer.

If eligible, a former subscriber may see the special offers in a variety of places:

on the App Store itself, including the app’s product page but also editorial selections and personalized recommendations

inside the app, assuming it’s still installed

in the system-wide subscription management screen

Developers can also generate a special link that can be shared via email or social marketing to win users back.

9to5Mac’s Take

Win-back offers seem like a win-win for everyone involved, assuming they’re not deployed so aggressively that they feel like spam.

Developers have a new way to potentially earn additional revenue. App users can benefit from a discounted price for subscriptions they’ve previously used. And Apple, of course, gets to continue growing its stockpile of services revenue.

What do you think of App Store win-back offers? Let us know in the comments.