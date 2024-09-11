 Skip to main content

Here’s how fast iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will charge

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 11 2024 - 6:55 am PT
0 Comments

With the iPhone 16 lineup this year, Apple is making changes to charging speeds. Most notably, there’s a big boost to fast charging speed for MagSafe charging. Here’s everything you need to know about iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro charging speeds…

iPhone 16 charging speeds

The charging speeds for the iPhone 16 lineup are the same across the entire lineup this year, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The fastest MagSafe charging speeds, however, are reserved for Apple’s newest MagSafe charger. If you have a MagSafe charger purchased prior to the iPhone 16 event, you’ll only get 15W charging speeds.

For now, however, the only MagSafe charger with 25W support is the one sold by Apple itself:

Additionally, over time, third-party accessories will adopt Apple’s new MagSafe charger with faster 25W charging speeds.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications