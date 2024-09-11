Here’s how fast iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will charge

With the iPhone 16 lineup this year, Apple is making changes to charging speeds. Most notably, there’s a big boost to fast charging speed for MagSafe charging. Here’s everything you need to know about iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro charging speeds…

iPhone 16 charging speeds

The charging speeds for the iPhone 16 lineup are the same across the entire lineup this year, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The fastest MagSafe charging speeds, however, are reserved for Apple’s newest MagSafe charger. If you have a MagSafe charger purchased prior to the iPhone 16 event, you’ll only get 15W charging speeds.

For now, however, the only MagSafe charger with 25W support is the one sold by Apple itself:

Additionally, over time, third-party accessories will adopt Apple’s new MagSafe charger with faster 25W charging speeds.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.