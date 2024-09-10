 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro: Everything different and buyer’s guide

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 10 2024 - 10:47 am PT
1 Comment
iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro comparison

iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are Apple’s newest and most capable smartphones. While the iPhone 16 Pro is naturally more feature-rich and powerful, the iPhone 16 has gained pro features, closing the gap between the standard and pro models. Read on for a detailed look at iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro for all the differences and advice on which to buy.

Table of contents

iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro

Screens

With the iPhone 14 and 15 lineups, Apple used the same display sizes for all four of the standard and Pro devices.

That changes with the iPhone 16 lineup as the Pro models feature larger 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays and the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens.

Screen brightness remains the same between the 16 Pro and 16 models. However, the 16 Pro and Pro Max are the only devices with Always-On displays and ProMotion (up to 120Hz refresh).

iPhone 16iPhone 16 PlusiPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro Max
Size6.1-inches6.7-inches6.3-inches6.9-inches
Resolution2556 x 1179 pixels2796 x 1290 pixels2622 x 1206 pixels2868 x 1320 pixels
PPI460 ppi460 ppi460 ppi460 ppi
Super Retina XDR OLED
Dynamic Island
ProMotionadaptive refresh up to 120Hz
Always-On display
Typical max brightness1000 nits max1000 nits max1000 nits max1000 nits max
HDR max brightness1600 nits max1600 nits max1600 nits max1600 nits max
Outdoor max brightness2000 nits max2000 nits max2000 nits max2000 nits max
True Tone
Haptic Touch
Wide color (P3)

While the displays are identical when it comes to features between all the models outside of Always-On and ProMotion, and the new sizes, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have one other upgrade – slimmer bezels.

Size, weight, design

The design of the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro remains very similar overall to its recent predecessors, but Apple has included the new physical Camera Control button/sensor in all of the iPhone 16 devices.

Apple is continuing to use titanium for the 16 Pro and Pro Max and aluminum with the 16 and 16 Plus.

iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro design

Along with the new Camera Control, iPhone 16 gets the physical Action button which was originally launched on iPhone 15 Pro. And the rear camera layout has been updated with the 16 and 16 Plus.

For size, weight, and materials, here’s iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro:

iPhone 16iPhone 16 PlusiPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro Max
Height5.81-inches (147.6 mm)6.33-inches
(160.9 mm)		5.89-inches (149.6 mm)6.42-inches (163 mm)
Width2.82-inches
(71.6 mm)		3.06-inches (77.8 mm)2.81-inches (71.5 mm)3.06-inches (77.6 mm)
Thickness0.31-inches (7.80 mm)0.31-inches
(7.80 mm)		0.32-inches
(8.25 mm)		0.32-inches
(8.25 mm)
Weight6.00-ounces 
(170 grams)		7.03-ounces
(199 grams)		7.03-ounces
(199 grams)		7.99-ounces
(227 grams)
DurabilityIP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutesIP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutesIP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutesIP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes
Ceramic Shield front
Back materialColor-infused glassColor-infused glassTextured matte glassTextured matte glass
Frame/edgesAluminumAluminumGrade 5 TitaniumGrade 5 Titanium

With the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max having slimmer bezels, Apple can fit the larger screens in overall dimensions close to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

Naturally, the new iPhones also come in new colors, we’ll get into that in detail below.

Performance – A18 vs A18 Pro

iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro performance

With iPhone 14 and 15 devices, Apple used the latest A-series chip in the Pro models and used the previous year’s chip in the standard models.

That changes this year with the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus getting the new A18 chip with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max getting the A18 Pro.

With the only previous iPhones to support Apple Intelligence being the 15 Pro and Pro Max, both the standard and pro models of iPhone 16 support the feature(s).

iPhone 16iPhone 16 PlusiPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro Max
SoCA18A18A18 ProA18 Pro
CPU6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency
GPU5-core5-core6-core6-core
Neural Engine16-core16-core16-core16-core
RAM8GB8GB8GB8GB
Apple Intelligence support

Both the A18 and A18 Pro are more than powerful enough for almost everyone. But here are some stats from Apple:

  • A18 Pro CPU is up to 15% faster than A17 Pro
  • A18 Pro GPU is up to 20% faster than A17 Pro
  • A18 Pro CPU uses up to 20% less power than A17 Pro
  • 2x faster ray tracing than A17 Pro
  • A18 CPU is up to 30% faster than A16 Bionic
  • A18 GPU is up to 40% faster than A16 Bionic
  • A18 CPU uses up to 30% less power than A16 Bionic
  • A18 GPU uses up to 35% less power than A16 Bionic

Also, A18 is the first chip in a non-pro iPhone to offer hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

We’ll update this comparison when we have real-world data on how A18 Pro vs A18 compare directly.

Battery life

iPhone 16 battery life

For battery life, the iPhone 16 has received a nice improvement over the iPhone 15 devices.

iPhone 16iPhone 16 PlusiPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro Max
Video playback22 hours27 hours27 hoursUp to 33 hours
Audio playback80 hours100 hours85 hoursUp to 105 hours

For how that compares to iPhone 15, 14, and 13, check out our full post on iPhone 16 battery life:

Cameras

iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro comparison cameras

Rear cameras

All the iPhone 16 devices come with a 48MP main rear camera, the all-new Camera Control button/sensor, latest-gen Photographic Styles, and more.

But the 16 Pro and Pro Max continue to stand apart with the most powerful camera systems.

And after giving the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera system more features than the iPhone 15 Pro, the 16 Pro and Pro Max have the same camera systems and capabilities.

iPhone 16iPhone 16 PlusiPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro Max
Camera Control
Main lens48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture
Main lens sensor2 µm quad pixel2 µm quad pixel2.44 µm quad pixel2.44 µm quad pixel
Main lens focal length26 mm26 mm24 mm24 mm
Ultra Wide lens12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Telephoto lens❌ (but main lens can do 2x zoom)❌ (but main lens can do 2x zoom)12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom)12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom)
StabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilization
Optical zoom0.5x, 1x, and 2x0.5x, 1x, and 2x0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x
Digital zoomUp to 10xUp to 10xUp to 25xUp to 25x
FlashTrue Tone flashTrue Tone flashAdaptive True Tone FlashAdaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5
Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects
Night mode
Night mode portraits
Latest-gen Photographic Styles
Spatial photos
Macro photography
Apple ProRAW

Video recording

Screenshot

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max include new power-user features like 4K Dolby Vision/HDR video recording at up to 120 fps.

But the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus still have fantastic cameras for both photos and video. Here’s how they stack up:

iPhone 16iPhone 16 PlusiPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro Max
4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, 60, 100, or 120 fps4 studio-quality mics
1080p recording✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60, or 120 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60, or 120 fps
Cinematic mode✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
Action mode✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps
ProRes recording✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording
Log video recording
Academy Color Encoding System
Macro video recording
Spatial video recording✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps
Slo-mo recording✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps
Time-lapse with stabilization
Night mode Time-lapse
QuickTake video✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision
StabilizationSensor-shift optical image stabilization for videoSensor-shift optical image stabilization for video2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video
3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)		2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video
3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)
Cinematic video stabilization✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p
Audio zoom
Stereo recording
4 studio quality mics
True tone flash
Wind noise reduction
Audio Mix
Continuous autofocus video
Playback zoom

Selfie camera

Apple’s TrueDepth front camera on the iPhone 16 models gets a few upgrades with the 16/Plus having most of the features found with the 16 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 16iPhone 16 PlusiPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro Max
TrueDepth front camera12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture
Autofocus with Focus Pixels
Retina Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects
Animoji and Memoji
Night mode
Night mode time-lapse
Latest-gen Photographic Styles
Lens correction
Auto image stabilization
Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps
1080p Dolby Vision recording✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps
Cinematic mode✅ – up to 4K Dolby Vision HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
Apple ProRAW
ProRes recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording
Log video recording
Slo-mo recording✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps
QuickTake video✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision
Cinematic video stabilization✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p
Spatial Audio and stereo recording

iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro I/O

iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro I/O

After the big switch to USB-C with the iPhone 15 lineup, iPhone 16 devices don’t bring as much of a shift with I/O.

The biggest I/O update may be the new Camera Control, but there are some other upgrades like WiFi 7 support, MagSafe supporting up to 25W or wireless power, and more.

iPhone 16 uses the much slower USB 2 compared to USB 3 with the 16 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 16iPhone 16 PlusiPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro Max
USB-C✅ – USB 2 up to 480Mbps✅ – USB 2 up to 480Mbps✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps
WiFi7777
Bluetooth5.35.35.35.3
UWB Gen 2
NFC with reader mode
Thread
CellularGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPAGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPAGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPAGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA
5GSub-6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMOSub-6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMOSub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMOSub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO
4GGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAAGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAAGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAAGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA
GPSGPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDouGPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDouPrecision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC)Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC)
Audio playbackSpatial audio/Dolby AtmosSpatial audio/Dolby AtmosSpatial audio/Dolby AtmosSpatial audio/Dolby Atmos
Video playbackHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLGHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLGHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLGHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
SIMDual eSIM in USDual eSIM in USDual eSIM in USDual eSIM in US
MagSafe✅ with 25W charging✅ with 25W charging✅ with 25W charging✅ with 25W charging
Qi and Qi2YesYesYesYes

iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro colors

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come in these five colors:

  • Black
  • White
  • Pink
  • Teal
  • Ultramarine

And iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are available in:

  • Black titanium
  • White titanium
  • Natural titanium
  • Desert titanium

Storage and pricing

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come in these storage options:

  • 128GB – $799 / $899
  • 256GB – $899 / $999
  • 512GB – $1,099 / $1,199

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come in:

  • 128GB – $999 (only 16 Pro available in 128GB)
  • 256GB – $1,099 / $1,199
  • 512GB – $1,299 / $1,399
  • 1TB – $1,499 / $1,599

What’s in the box?

iPhone 16 what's in the box?

All of the iPhone 16 devices just come with the iPhone and a USB-C cable in the box.

If you need a power adapter, go with at least a 20W so you get fast charging for your iPhone. Good options include:

iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro: Which should you buy?

All of the new iPhones are super powerful and capable devices, but which one is best for you will come down to how you want to use your iPhone and what features you value.

Keep in mind both iPhone 16 and 16 Pro feature Apple Intelligence support and have the new Camera Control button/sensor.

Reasons to buy iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max

  • Most powerful and capable cameras for both photos and video
  • Titanium build with very slim bezels
  • USB-C with 10Gbps speeds, WiFi 7 support
  • Fastest chip, most powerful GPU for video and mobile gaming
  • Always-On display and ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz
  • Storage up to 1TB

Reasons to buy iPhone 16 or 16 Plus

  • If the 6 features above aren’t deal breakers for you, save your money and grab the iPhone 16 which includes most of the other new features this year (or keep your older iPhone 😁).
  • You could also consider grabbing an iPhone 15 Pro if you’d like Apple Intelligence support but don’t want/need the latest 16/16 Pro features.

You can pre-order iPhone 16 and 16 Pro now from Apple, your carrier, and more.

What are you planning to do? Upgrade? Keep your current iPhone? Let us know in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
iPhone 16

iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications