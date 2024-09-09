iPhone 16 battery life: How much better is it?

Apple has revealed the official battery life ratings for its iPhone 16 lineup. Here’s a detailed look at how iPhone 16 and 16 Pro battery life compare to iPhone 15, 14, and 13, and how much better iPhone 16 battery life has become.

While we didn’t see a battery life improvement with the iPhone 15 lineup over the iPhone 14 devices in 2023, Apple has delivered a battery boost with the iPhone 16 lineup.

Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max get the biggest gains with up to 10 more hours of audio playback and up to 4 more hours of video playback.

iPhone 16 battery life specs

Per Apple’s testing:

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Up to 33 hours video playback, Up to 29 hours streamed video playback Up to 105 hours audio playback

iPhone 16 Pro: Up to 27 hours video playback Up to 22 hours streamed video playback Up to 85 hours audio playback

iPhone 16 Plus: Up to 27 hours video playback Up to 24 hours streamed video playback Up to 100 hours audio playback

iPhone 16 : Up to 22 hours video playback Up to 18 hours streamed video playback Up to 80 hours audio playback

The iPhone 16 devices can also charge at a much faster speed with MagSafe:

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15, 14, and 13

Note: Battery estimates from Apple include the “up to” qualifier on its specs pages

iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro Max Battery for video playback (offline) 33 hours 29 hours 29 hours 28 hours Battery for audio playback 105 hours 95 hours 95 hours 95 hours

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Battery for video playback (offline) 27 hours 23 hours 23 hours 22 hours Battery for audio playback 85 hours 75 hours 75 hours 75 hours

﻿ iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 14 Plus Battery for video playback (offline) 27 hours 26 hours 26 hours Battery for audio playback 100 hours 100 hours 100 hours

iPhone 16 iPhone 15 iPhone 14 iPhone 13 Battery for video playback (offline) 22 hours 20 hours 20 hours 19 hours Battery for audio playback 80 hours 80 hours 80 hours 75 hours

