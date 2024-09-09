 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 battery life: How much better is it?

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 9 2024 - 12:33 pm PT
4 Comments
iPhone 16 battery life

Apple has revealed the official battery life ratings for its iPhone 16 lineup. Here’s a detailed look at how iPhone 16 and 16 Pro battery life compare to iPhone 15, 14, and 13, and how much better iPhone 16 battery life has become.

While we didn’t see a battery life improvement with the iPhone 15 lineup over the iPhone 14 devices in 2023, Apple has delivered a battery boost with the iPhone 16 lineup.

Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max get the biggest gains with up to 10 more hours of audio playback and up to 4 more hours of video playback.

iPhone 16 battery life specs

Per Apple’s testing:

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 
    • Up to 33 hours video playback,
    • Up to 29 hours streamed video playback
    • Up to 105 hours audio playback
  • iPhone 16 Pro: 
    • Up to 27 hours video playback
    • Up to 22 hours streamed video playback
    • Up to 85 hours audio playback
  • iPhone 16 Plus: 
    • Up to 27 hours video playback
    • Up to 24 hours streamed video playback
    • Up to 100 hours audio playback
  • iPhone 16:
    • Up to 22 hours video playback
    • Up to 18 hours streamed video playback
    • Up to 80 hours audio playback

The iPhone 16 devices can also charge at a much faster speed with MagSafe:

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15, 14, and 13

iPhone 16 battery life specs 1

Note: Battery estimates from Apple include the “up to” qualifier on its specs pages

iPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 15 Pro MaxiPhone 14 Pro MaxiPhone 13 Pro Max
Battery for video playback (offline)33 hours29 hours29 hours28 hours
Battery for audio playback105 hours95 hours95 hours95 hours
iPhone 16 ProiPhone 15 ProiPhone 14 ProiPhone 13 Pro
Battery for video playback (offline)27 hours23 hours23 hours22 hours
Battery for audio playback85 hours75 hours75 hours75 hours
﻿iPhone 16 PlusiPhone 15 PlusiPhone 14 Plus
Battery for video playback (offline)27 hours26 hours26 hours
Battery for audio playback100 hours100 hours100 hours
iPhone 16iPhone 15iPhone 14iPhone 13
Battery for video playback (offline)22 hours20 hours20 hours19 hours
Battery for audio playback80 hours80 hours80 hours75 hours

