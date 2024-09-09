iPhone 16 battery life: How much better is it?

Apple has revealed the official battery life ratings for its iPhone 16 lineup. Here’s a detailed look at how iPhone 16 and 16 Pro battery life compare to iPhone 15, 14, and 13, and how much better iPhone 16 battery life has become.
While we didn’t see a battery life improvement with the iPhone 15 lineup over the iPhone 14 devices in 2023, Apple has delivered a battery boost with the iPhone 16 lineup.
Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max get the biggest gains with up to 10 more hours of audio playback and up to 4 more hours of video playback.
iPhone 16 battery life specs
Per Apple’s testing:
- iPhone 16 Pro Max:
- Up to 33 hours video playback,
- Up to 29 hours streamed video playback
- Up to 105 hours audio playback
- iPhone 16 Pro:
- Up to 27 hours video playback
- Up to 22 hours streamed video playback
- Up to 85 hours audio playback
- iPhone 16 Plus:
- Up to 27 hours video playback
- Up to 24 hours streamed video playback
- Up to 100 hours audio playback
- iPhone 16:
- Up to 22 hours video playback
- Up to 18 hours streamed video playback
- Up to 80 hours audio playback
The iPhone 16 devices can also charge at a much faster speed with MagSafe:
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15, 14, and 13
Note: Battery estimates from Apple include the “up to” qualifier on its specs pages
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Battery for video playback (offline)
|33 hours
|29 hours
|29 hours
|28 hours
|Battery for audio playback
|105 hours
|95 hours
|95 hours
|95 hours
|iPhone 16 Pro
|iPhone 15 Pro
|iPhone 14 Pro
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Battery for video playback (offline)
|27 hours
|23 hours
|23 hours
|22 hours
|Battery for audio playback
|85 hours
|75 hours
|75 hours
|75 hours
|
|iPhone 16 Plus
|iPhone 15 Plus
|iPhone 14 Plus
|Battery for video playback (offline)
|27 hours
|26 hours
|26 hours
|Battery for audio playback
|100 hours
|100 hours
|100 hours
|iPhone 16
|iPhone 15
|iPhone 14
|iPhone 13
|Battery for video playback (offline)
|22 hours
|20 hours
|20 hours
|19 hours
|Battery for audio playback
|80 hours
|80 hours
|80 hours
|75 hours
