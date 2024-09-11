 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 Pro offers significantly faster 5G speeds thanks to new modem

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 11 2024 - 4:11 pm PT
1 Comment

The iPhone 16 Pro features an upgraded modem inside courtesy of Qualcomm, bringing several notable improvements. As detailed by SpeedSmart, the new iPhone 16 Pro offers an up to 26% faster boost in 5G download speeds thanks to its new Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem.

Early test results show an average 23.7% increase in 5G download speeds with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max across the three major carriers in the United States. Verizon appears to benefit the most from the new modem, with a 26.4% increase in 5G speeds, followed by AT&T and T-Mobile. There are also strong increases in upload speeds across all three carriers:

Both T-Mobile and Verizon show strong network performance with the new iPhone, reaching average download speeds of over 400 Mbps. These speeds are likely to improve further as T-Mobile’s 5G UC and Verizon’s UW coverage continue to expand.

AT&T also shows a healthy 25.7% increase in 5G download speeds with the new iPhone. Additionally, the Snapdragon X75 modem has made notable improvements in upload speeds, an often overlooked but important metric. Across all three networks, upload speeds have increased by 22.1%, with average speeds now comfortably over 30 Mbps.

Broadly speaking, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 offer support for 5G advanced, lower power consumption, and “enhanced 5G carrier aggregation for faster upload speeds,” according to SpeedSmart. The iPhone 16 is believed to use the older Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem, but we’re still waiting on official confirmation of that.

As we detailed earlier this week, all four iPhone 16 models also offer support for Wi-Fi 7, which brings significant upgrades such as lower latency and much higher transfer speeds. Wi-Fi 7 is also capable of reaching speeds of up to 46 Gbps, over five times faster than the current generation of Wi-Fi.

Apple is continuing its work on an in-house 5G modem to replace Qualcomm. Most recently, Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated Apple’s first in-house 5G modems will debut in select 2025 iPhones. In the meantime, Apple continues to rely on modems from Qualcomm.

We’ll do more testing of the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro hardware once the devices are available later this month.

Best iPhone 16 accessories

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications