 Skip to main content

How much heavier are the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 11 2024 - 6:04 am PT
8 Comments

With the switch to titanium last year, Apple dramatically reduced the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This year, however, Apple has reversed some of that progress with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, both of which have bigger screens.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a larger 6.3-inch display, up from the iPhone 15 Pro’s 6.1-inch display. With that screen size increase, also comes an increase in weight:

  • iPhone 16 Pro: 199 grams
  • iPhone 15 Pro: 188 grams
  • iPhone 14 Pro: 206 grams

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display, up from the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch display. Here’s how that corresponds to a weight increase:

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 227 grams
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: 221 grams
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 240 grams

For more details on iPhone 16 Pro dimensions, check out our dedicated guide.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’ll reserve full judgment until I spend time with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In the meantime, I am a bit concerned about the combination of the iPhone 16 Pro models getting physically bigger and heavier. The iPhone 15 Pro made such a huge improvement in weight, leading it to feel like a dramatic redesign.

That being said, I want the biggest iPhone screen possible. And that means I’ll be pre-ordering the iPhone 16 Pro Max on Friday. What about you? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

Best iPhone 16 accessories

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications