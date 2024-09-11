How much heavier are the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max?

With the switch to titanium last year, Apple dramatically reduced the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This year, however, Apple has reversed some of that progress with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, both of which have bigger screens.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a larger 6.3-inch display, up from the iPhone 15 Pro’s 6.1-inch display. With that screen size increase, also comes an increase in weight:

iPhone 16 Pro: 199 grams

iPhone 15 Pro: 188 grams

iPhone 14 Pro: 206 grams

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display, up from the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch display. Here’s how that corresponds to a weight increase:

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 227 grams

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 221 grams

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 240 grams

For more details on iPhone 16 Pro dimensions, check out our dedicated guide.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’ll reserve full judgment until I spend time with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In the meantime, I am a bit concerned about the combination of the iPhone 16 Pro models getting physically bigger and heavier. The iPhone 15 Pro made such a huge improvement in weight, leading it to feel like a dramatic redesign.

That being said, I want the biggest iPhone screen possible. And that means I’ll be pre-ordering the iPhone 16 Pro Max on Friday. What about you? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

