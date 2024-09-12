 Skip to main content

Apple just got approval for AirPods Pro 2’s hearing aid feature

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 12 2024 - 9:14 am PT
3 Comments
AirPods hearing aid feature is going to challenge social norms | AirPods 2 promo photo

Earlier this week, Apple announced a powerful new health feature coming to AirPods Pro 2: hearing aid. But curiously, the company shared that it had not yet received FDA approval for this ‘clinical grade’ hearing aid mode. Assuming that would happen, though, the feature would arrive later this year. As of today, however, the FDA announced it has officially approved Apple’s new feature.

From the FDA’s announcement:

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid software device, Hearing Aid Feature, intended to be used with compatible versions of the Apple AirPods Pro headphones. Once installed and customized to the user’s hearing needs, the Hearing Aid Feature enables compatible versions of the AirPods Pro to serve as an OTC hearing aid, intended to amplify sounds for individuals 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment.

The organization also detailed its testing process for the new feature, which led to its approval.

  • It was tested in a clinical study involving 118 subjects
  • Participants all had mild to moderate hearing loss
  • The study demonstrated that Apple’s AirPods Pro feature provided true benefit with no adverse effects observed

Apple being granted the first ever authorization for over-the-counter hearing aid software if a big deal.

When the feature debuts later this year, AirPods Pro are set to provide even more utility than ever before.

If you’re interested in the hearing aid functionality, or any of the other new AirPods features coming soon, note that AirPods Pro 2 are currently available for a highly discounted $199.

Are you interested in using the hearing aid feature? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications