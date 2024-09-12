Apple just got approval for AirPods Pro 2’s hearing aid feature

Earlier this week, Apple announced a powerful new health feature coming to AirPods Pro 2: hearing aid. But curiously, the company shared that it had not yet received FDA approval for this ‘clinical grade’ hearing aid mode. Assuming that would happen, though, the feature would arrive later this year. As of today, however, the FDA announced it has officially approved Apple’s new feature.

From the FDA’s announcement:

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid software device, Hearing Aid Feature, intended to be used with compatible versions of the Apple AirPods Pro headphones. Once installed and customized to the user’s hearing needs, the Hearing Aid Feature enables compatible versions of the AirPods Pro to serve as an OTC hearing aid, intended to amplify sounds for individuals 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment.

The organization also detailed its testing process for the new feature, which led to its approval.

It was tested in a clinical study involving 118 subjects

Participants all had mild to moderate hearing loss

The study demonstrated that Apple’s AirPods Pro feature provided true benefit with no adverse effects observed

Apple being granted the first ever authorization for over-the-counter hearing aid software if a big deal.

When the feature debuts later this year, AirPods Pro are set to provide even more utility than ever before.

If you’re interested in the hearing aid functionality, or any of the other new AirPods features coming soon, note that AirPods Pro 2 are currently available for a highly discounted $199.

Are you interested in using the hearing aid feature? Let us know in the comments.