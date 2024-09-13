Sometimes, a package of products provides a simple way to accomplish a goal. The Eytueo Smart Table Lamp is great for Apple fans as it includes a USB-A and USB-C port on the back and a HomeKit-compatible bulb—making it a great gift idea for an Apple fanatic in your life.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

Selecting the right lamp for your bedroom or living room involves balancing aesthetics with functionality. This smart table lamp excels in both areas, offering a sleek black metal base and a refined linen shade that complements various interior styles. Whether placed beside the bed or on an end table, this lamp enhances the visual appeal of your space while providing a practical lighting solution.

The linen shade in the Eytueo Smart Table Lamp is designed to filter light effectively, creating a soft and comfortable ambiance that reduces glare and minimizes eye strain. This feature makes the lamp particularly well-suited for tasks such as reading or creating a relaxed atmosphere in the evening.

Beyond its visual appeal, the Eytueo Smart Table Lamp offers a ton of integrated charging capabilities. It includes USB-A and Type-C ports and a bonus AC outlet on the top, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. This thoughtful design minimizes clutter and ensures that your essential devices are conveniently within reach. In reality, the only thing that would make this device better is if the top of it was a wireless charging pad.

Installing the light bulb

When installing the smart light bulb, setting up the HomeKit integration is essential to ensure smooth operation properly. The HomeKit code, which is crucial for pairing the bulb with your Home app, is conveniently located on the bulb itself. However, scanning this code can be a bit tricky with the lamp’s shade in place. To avoid any frustration during setup, you have two options:

Remove the Shade: The simplest solution is temporarily removing the lamp’s shade to give you clear access to the code. This allows for an easier and more reliable scan. Use the Secondary Code: If you prefer not to remove the shade, use the secondary HomeKit code provided in the product manual. This code functions identically to the one on the bulb and is a handy alternative.

Once you’ve decided on your preferred method, follow these steps to complete the installation:

Open the Home app on your device. Tap the + icon in the top right corner of the screen to add a new accessory. Select Add Accessory from the menu. Scan the HomeKit code from either the bulb or the manual. After scanning, you’ll be prompted to select a room for the lamp within the app.

These steps will easily integrate the Eytueo Smart Table Lamp bulb into your HomeKit environment, allowing you to control it through Siri or the Home app.

Creating HomeKit automations

Through Apple’s Home app, you can incorporate the Eytueo Smart Table Lamp into various automations, tailored to your needs and preferences. Here are some ways to use HomeKit automations with the Eytueo Smart Table Lamp.

Morning Wake-Up Routine: Use the lamp’s dimmable function to gradually increase brightness in the morning. You can set up an automation that starts with a soft, warm light that gradually brightens, mimicking a natural sunrise, to help you wake up more gently and start your day off well. Evening Wind-Down: As your bedtime approaches, create an automation that slowly dims the light to a warmer tone, signaling your body to wind down. This can be particularly effective in creating a calming environment that promotes better sleep. Automatic Adjustments with Scenes: Use HomeKit scenes to adjust the lamp’s brightness and color in coordination with other devices. For example, a “Relax” scene could dim the lamp and change it to a soft, warm color while playing calming music on your HomePod, all triggered by a single command or at a specific time. Arrival and Departure: Set up automations that respond to your location. When you arrive home, the lamp can automatically turn to a welcoming brightness level. Conversely, it can dim or turn off when you leave, ensuring you never waste energy. Home Security (my favorite): Incorporate the lamp into your security system by turning it on and off randomly while you’re away on a trip. This can create the appearance of someone being home, adding an extra layer of security. You can also dim the light as part of an “Away” scene that activates when you leave the house.

Wrap up on the Eytueo Smart Table Lamp

You can buy lamps and bulbs separately, but this is a great way to get a streamlined package. I really like the lamp’s look and the charging ports, and having an included HomeKit bulb makes it an even better deal.

You can buy the Eytueo Smart Table Lamp from Amazon.