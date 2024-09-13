 Skip to main content

iPad apps can be sold through third-party app stores in the EU from September 16

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 13 2024 - 5:30 am PT
iPad apps can be sold through third-party app stores | iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard in pink lighting

Apple has today announced that iPad apps can be sold through third-party app stores in the EU from September 16

It follows the introduction of alternative app store for iPhones within the bloc, and there are now five of these available …

A quick recap

Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) antitrust legislation designated a number of tech companies as “gatekeepers” – meaning that they are powerful enough to use their market dominance to block competition.

Apple was designated a gatekeeper in part because it had a monopoly over the sale of iPhone apps, and was told that it must allow people to buy and sell iPhone apps outside of its own App Store. The company complied, and there are now five alternative app stores for iPhone apps.

iPad third-party app stores

The iPad is a smaller market, but the EU said that there was enough of a lock-in effect to include it. Apple today told developers that app review guidelines permitting third-party iOS app sales now include iPadOS.

Starting September 16:

  • Users in the EU can download iPadOS apps on the App Store and through alternative distribution. As mentioned in May, if you have entered into the Alternative Terms Addendum for Apps in the EU, iPadOS first annual installs will begin to accrue and the lower App Store commission rate will apply.
  • Alternative browser engines can be used in iPadOS apps.

The reference to notarization is because Apple still needs to review and approve apps for security purposes before they can be sold on other app stores.

Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash

Antitrust iPadOS 16

