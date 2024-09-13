 Skip to main content

iPhone Diary: iPhone 16 Pro Max ordered, with Apple managing to surprise me

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 13 2024 - 6:43 am PT
8 Comments
Camera Control iPhone 16

I said before the keynote that I expected to be ordering an iPhone 16 Pro Max, and that was going to be largely down to the functionality of the Camera Control button. This turned out to be an even stronger draw than I’d expected.

Despite the button itself inevitably leaking beforehand, Apple did manage to keep a lot of its functionality secret …

Apple gave me more than I expected

We first heard about this almost a year ago, and it was subsequently confirmed by leaked CAD drawings and dummy units. We referred to it at the time as a dedicated Capture button.

I said last month that this was likely to be a bigger deal than it might have sounded, given that it was reported to combine a shutter release button with half-press and capacitive swipe.

The swipe function was said to be for zoom, and it sounded to me like that might get close to a feature request I made back in February: a hardware focus/zoom ring. I said at the time that zooming smoothly while shooting was tricky on a touchscreen.

The problem is that doing this smoothly is very tricky when sliding a thumb on a sheet of glass. The inevitable variation in pressure applied when holding the phone at the same time means that the friction is also variable, so it’s not unusual to get nothing happening followed by a sudden jump – rather than the smooth movement we’d want.

I imagine that parents videoing their kids running around might find the same thing. What’s needed for smooth focus-pulling and zoom is a hardware control.

At the time, I didn’t imagine this would ever be built right into an iPhone, so what I was envisaging was an accessory case. However, what Apple has done is … build it right into an iPhone.

Now, granted it’s not the wheel I’d love, and we’ll have to wait and see how much better a capacitive button is than a glass screen in terms of delivering smooth and reliable control, but the fact that Apple has introduced it suggests confidence that it will at least be an improvement on the touchscreen.

But Apple went even further.

That same double-half-press action lets you select other controls, like (artificial) aperture, for changing the depth of field; exposure compensation for lightening or darkening a shot; and photo styles, which let you preview filters while taking the shot.

We won’t get full access to all of the button’s functionality until later in the year, but this combination of features was enough to sell one to me.

Other camera improvements

I said beforehand that I’d be looking for other camera improvements, and Apple has indeed delivered these.

I covered those in a separate piece, but I’m particularly looking forward to trying out the 48MP Ultra Wide lens. The ultra-wide camera has so far been very much the poor relation to the main and telephoto cameras, offering notably poorer quality, so I’d love to see a big improvement here.

I’m also looking forward to trying the audio-mixing capabilities when shooting with the built-in mics.

There’s also the marginally bigger screen, but I’m not expecting that to be particularly noticeable.

Watch this space

My pre-order process wasn’t the smoothest I’ve ever experienced. The Apple Store app not only lost my pre-selected order details, but also lost my card details!

That slowed things down, but thankfully I still got a day one delivery date. I’ll of course be sharing my experience of the new model, including some side-by-side comparison photos between iPhone 15 Pro Max and its replacement.

Photo: Apple

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16
iPhone Diary

iPhone Diary
iPhone 16 Pro Max

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications