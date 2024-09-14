ESR’s new Qi2 chargers with CryoBoost will recharge your new iPhone 16 quickly

ESR is a leading brand for mobile accessories, and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories by sales on Amazon. Earlier this year, they debuted new Qi2 chargers as an affordable alternative to Apple’s MagSafe. They’re now debuting new Qi2 with their 2nd generation CryoBoost technology, for even faster iPhone charging.

CryoBoost

ESR invented CryoBoost in 2022, aiming to solve one of the biggest problems with wireless charging: heat generation. Wireless chargers will often get too hot, causing charging to slow down, or potentially even stop completely. With CryoBoost, you don’t have to worry about heat issues.

CryoBoost chargers contain a fan and other heat dissipating components to keep a consistent 15W speed going for longer, unlike Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and other Qi2 chargers. Since they’re Qi2, CryoBoost chargers will also charge twice as fast as typical Qi chargers, which are only 7.5W.

2nd generation CryoBoost chargers have a modified duct design with an all-open layout, to cool even better. The fan also runs quieter, under 25 dB – making it quieter than an average whisper.

Unlike other chargers with built in fans, CryoBoost directs airflow onto the back of your phone, rather than just cooling the charger. This makes ESR’s charger safer and more efficient, allowing for your phone to be up to 5.5°C cooler than other brands chargers.

3-in-1 MagSafe Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost

ESR’s new 3-in-1 charger is both Qi2 and Apple certified, making it a reliable choice. It can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time, all in a quick manner. With their CryoBoost technology, an iPhone 15 Pro Max can fully charge in only 2 hours, making it at least 30 minutes faster than other Qi2 chargers.

The included Apple Watch charger is also certified for Apple’s fast charging, allowing you to charge an Apple Watch Series 9 to 7% in just over an hour, which is 50 minutes faster than other non Apple-certified brands.

Since the chargers are certified, they’ll continue to perform and work well, regardless of any changes in future OS updates. You can pick one up on their Amazon page for $69.99.

MagSafe Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost

Their new MagSafe car charger is the fastest on the market, thanks to Qi2 and CryoBoost. CryoBoost is particularly helpful in a car, where heat from GPS navigation and sitting directly in the sun for hours can often cause your phone to charge slower.

It also has a stronger magnetic grip, with 18 powerful N52 magnets providing a 1,600g grip on your phone. Even when taking quick turns or hitting bumps, your phone should stay secure on their MagSafe charger.

It also has two clip choices, allowing you to mount it to either an air vent, or just attach it to your cars dashboard. The MagSafe Car Charger is available on Amazon for $39.99.

Qi2 MagSafe Battery Pack with Kickstand

Last but not least, ESR’s 5,000mAh MagSafe battery supports Qi2, allowing you to fast charge your iPhone with 15W, unlike most MagSafe battery banks. Apple discontinued their official MagSafe Battery Pack last year, making ESR’s battery a great choice for those hunting for an alternative.

It features a multiple award-winning kickstand design, making it perfect for on-the-go charging. It runs 30°F cooler than other MagSafe battery packs, and has a powerful grip of up to 1,200g. This means your iPhone will both be secure and cool while using ESR’s battery pack.

The battery is only 15.5mm thick, making it the slimmest Qi2 charger on the market. It also packs 5,000mAh, which will get you through at least one recharge, and then some. It can charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max to 84% in under 2.5 hours, whereas a 7.5W battery bank can only reach 77% in 3 hours.

Their included kickstand is also award winning, and allows you to prop up your device for both portrait and landscape viewing.

You can get your hands on ESR’s MagSafe battery pack from Amazon for $39.99.

Special deal for 9to5Mac readers

For a limited time, you can use code ESRNEW2024 for 10% off of these new ESR Qi2 chargers with CryoBoost. You can also follow ESR on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for future updates. This deal runs until October 13th, so don’t miss out!