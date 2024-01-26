Ready to level up your wireless charging? Apple accessory and MagSafe leader ESR is out with some of the first Qi2 accessories offering affordable 15W wireless power and MagSafe compatibility. Plus, grab an extra 11% off with the limited-time promo below.

The Qi2 standard has delivered magnetic connections as a major upgrade. And with it, you get 15W wireless power for iPhone (2x that of Qi) just like official MagSafe.

Better yet, manufacturers don’t have the expense of going through Apple’s MFi process. That means savings are passed on to you while getting a better charging experience. ESR’s testing even shows Qi2 powering up an iPhone 15 Pro Max to 100% faster than Apple’s official MagSafe.

Qi2 is also more energy efficient, produces less heat, and improves safety.

The first Apple accessories using the new standard are the ESR Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger and Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set.

Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

The Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is the upgraded version of the best-selling MagSafe car charger on Amazon.

With fast 15W wireless power for your iPhone on the road, you can quickly juice up even if you’re not in the car for long.

And ESR goes beyond the competition with features like 2x the magnetic strength, 360-degree rotation, and two mounting options.

Qi2 with 15W fast wireless charging and ultra-strong magnetic connection

Includes dashboard and air vent mount

1,600-gram force (gf) magnetic strength

Ball joint with 360-degree rotational adjustment

Triangular structural design for stability and strength

Normally priced at $39.99, you can get the Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 11% off from ESR for just $35.99.

Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set

The ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set offers more than meets the eye. Along with the 15W wireless power, the Apple Watch charger on the back is removable so you can easily take it on the go.

Other handy features include full iOS 17 StandBy support, AirPods charging status light, and more:

Qi2 with 15W fast wireless charging and ultra-strong magnetic connection

3-in-1 charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Portrait and landscape support for iPhone including StandBy

Apple Watch charger is removable/portable

AirPods charging status light

Power adapter included

The Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set will be available February for $79.99.