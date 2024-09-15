Kuo: iPhone 16 Pro demand lower than expected, iPhone 16 Plus pre-orders up 48%

According to new pre-order analysis from Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple is facing less demand for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max than expected. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have had more sales compared to last years iPhones, though.

Kuo did some analysis over the weekend, based on ship times on Apple’s website, as well as a “supply chain survey.” Based on the first weekend of pre-orders, Kuo found the following:

iPhone 16 Pro Max is down 16% compared to last year

iPhone 16 Pro is down 27% compared to last year

iPhone 16 Plus is up 48% compared to last year

iPhone 16 is up 10% compared to last year

Interestingly, it seems like people are far more interested in the regular iPhones than the pros this year, especially the larger sized model.

Overall, the iPhone 16 lineup as a whole sold around 37 million units, down around 12.7% from the iPhone 15 lineup on the first weekend. Despite massive growth with the iPhone 16 Plus, the decline in iPhone 16 Pro demand is far outweighing it.

Kuo mentioned that higher yields on the tetraprism camera (5x telephoto) are a key factor to Apple having more supply for the iPhone 16 Pro Max than they did last year on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to Kuo’s numbers, Apple produced 6 million units of iPhone 16 Pro Max before launch, up 106% from what they did last year.

The analyst also says that he believes Apple could implement more aggressive iPhone product strategies in 2025 to stimulate market demand, if Apple Intelligence and other promotions have a limited effect on iPhone 16 shipments.

Did iPhone 16 interest you enough to upgrade?

