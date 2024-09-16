Apple Sports adds Live Activities in iOS 18 for easy score tracking

Today Apple released version 2.0 of its Apple Sports app. The updated app introduces an updated navigation system, but its biggest highlight is Live Activities—perhaps now the single best feature in the iPhone app.

Live Activities come to iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple Sports debuted earlier this year as a new iPhone app for tracking sports scores. Curiously though, it lacked support for Live Activities—the feature that would enable scores to live on your Lock Screen and update automatically.

This is because before now, Apple included Live Activities for scores in its TV app instead.

With Apple Sports 2.0, the app finally gains its own Live Activities support while the TV app loses it in iOS 18.

Apple had previously announced that this update was coming. And today on the day of iOS 18’s release, it’s now here.

The timing isn’t coincidental: Live Activities support requires running iOS 18 on your iPhone, and watchOS 11 on your Apple Watch.

But once you’re running the latest software releases, and this new version of the Sports app, you’ll be able to track your favorite team’s games right from your Lock Screen. Which, if you have a Pro phone with always-on display, is an especially killer feature.

You’ll also see scores on your Apple Watch thanks to Live Activities being added to the Smart Stack in watchOS 11.

Today’s 2.0 update does also include an updated navigation system for the Sports app. The menu in the top-right corner is now a dropdown with some rearranged options. Before, it would open a whole new screen. The new system makes it quicker and easier to switch between different sports.

I’ve been using the Sports app more now that NFL season has started, and Live Activities is the feature I’ve been waiting for. I can’t wait to try it out this Sunday.

Are you using the Apple Sports app? What’s your favorite feature? Let us know in the comments.