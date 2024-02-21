Apple releases Sports app for iPhone, featuring real-time scores, stats and more

Apple today launched a new free app for the iPhone, called Apple Sports. As the name suggests, it is a dedicated destination for users to keep up-to-date with scores and stats for their favorite teams.

Apple Sports is available to download now for iPhone users in the US, UK and Canada. At launch, it covers MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball, NHL, Premier League, and more …

You can follow your favorite teams and leagues to customize the scoreboards you see on the main home screen of the app, as well as view upcoming games on the schedule. Your selected teams seamlessly sync with the ‘My Sports’ experiences already found in Apple News and the Apple TV app.

Inside Apple Sports, you can follow teams from the following leagues right now:

MLS

NBA

NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)

NHL

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Liga MX

Ligue 1

Premier League

Serie A

Additionally, support for the MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL and WNBA will arrive in time for their upcoming seasons.

Apple Sports incorporates rich team stats, team lineups, play-by-play information, live bettings odd and more, all in one place. The app includes shortcut links so users can easily jump across to watch live games through the Apple TV app, or connected streaming apps.