Apple releases tvOS 18 for Apple TV and HomePod software update, here’s what’s new

Apple has just released tvOS 18 for the public, the latest software update for the Apple TV set-top box. You can get the new operating system version on Apple TV HD (2015) and all Apple TV 4K devices.

There’s also a new version 18 update for HomePod and HomePod mini, also available now. Here’s what’s new …

The new OS versions are available for free, and include a bevy of new features in addition to bug fixes and security updates. They also interoperate with new functionality available in iOS 18, so you’ll want to update your phone as well today too to take advantage of everything new.

To update your Apple TV device, open the Settings app and navigate to System -> Software Updates and select Update Software. Do not unplug your Apple TV device while the box completes the installation.

HomePod and HomePod mini are updated through the Home app on iOS or macOS. In the Home app, go to Home Settings and navigate to the Software Update section. It will search for the latest update and ask to confirm to begin updating. Your HomePod speaker will glow with a white light while the update is applied.

New tvOS and HomePod features available now

Automatic subtitles to help enjoy TV shows and movies

Apple TV can now temporarily enable subtitles on your behalf, when it makes sense to do so. If you press the mute button to silence audio, subtitles will show until unmuted. Similarly, if you pause and skip back to replay a scene, subtitles will be on temporarily so you can read what was said if you missed it first time.

Subtitles can also automatically be enabled when speech does not match the device language. If you don’t want this to happen, the behavior can be configured in Settings -> Video and Audio -> Automatic Subtitles.

Enhance Dialogue improvements

Enhance Dialogue helps you enjoy modern TV shows and movies that have frustrating audio mixes, where the sound of the person speaking may be muddy, or simply not loud enough compared to background music. This feature was previously available when paired with HomePod speakers, but with tvOS 18, it is now available for all Apple TV users. Enhance Dialogue is now an option when using the built-in TV speakers, or connected Bluetooth output like AirPods.

A further improvement to Enhance Dialogue when using HomePod speakers is set to arrive later this year, probably in tvOS 18.1 or tvOS 18.2, where it will use machine learning and computational audio algorithms for improved vocal clarity.

InSight when watching Apple TV+

Have you ever wanted to look up the actors in a movie? InSight helps make that easier. When watching Apple TV+ shows and movies, a new InSight menu appears in the video player interface. InSight includes a list of cast members currently on screen, as well as featuring the currently playing song from the title’s soundtrack. You can click on an actor to navigate to their page in the TV app, or quickly add the song to your Apple Music library.

Shared music experiences with SharePlay on Apple TV or HomePod

Apple is adding support for a new SharePlay integration with Apple Music, available on both Apple TV and HomePod. When playing music, a friend can simply scan a QR code to join the session.

Friends can then freely control playback, or queue up new songs to be played next. This works for iPhone or Android friends, and it doesn’t require them to have their own Apple Music subscription either. A simple feature that will be great for house parties.

New screensavers to watch on Apple TV

tvOS 18 also promises to bring some new screensaver options. In addition to the fan-favorite Aerials, there is a new Portraits screensaver that analyzes your photo library to find the best images to present on the TV. Similar to iPhone lock screen effects, the time will be composited into the photo, nestling behind foreground elements.

A dynamic Snoopy screensaver, as well as a TV and Movies montage that cycles through eye-catching sequences from Apple original content, are set to arrive in an update later this year. You can easily switch between screensavers using a new carousel interface.

And more changes …

Apple TV will gain native support for 21:9 format projectors. There’s also a new home screen appearance setting to choose between seeing five or six app icons per row.

The Fitness+ app has been redesigned with a modern interface that surfaces workouts based on your favorite training sets and watch history.

Live Captions can be displayed during FaceTime calls. If you have a spare iPhone, you can set it as a Dedicated Camera so it will always stay paired to the Apple TV for Continuity Camera.

Siri requests will be handled more quickly and more privately, as tvOS 18 can now process some requests entirely on-device, without talking to Apple’s cloud servers.