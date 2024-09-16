Protect your brand new iPhone 16 in style with rugged cases from SUPCASE and I-Blason

Apple has just announced the new iPhone 16 lineup, and as you prepare to make your preorder, you want to make sure you also have a great case to go with it, to keep your new phone pristine. Trusted phone case makers SUPCASE and I-Blason are ready, with a brand new lineup of rugged cases offering 360-degree protection for your iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max. These new cases are some of the only ones to feature protection for the iPhone’s new camera control button with 46 pure copper conductors that allow you to still utilize all of the new camera button’s capacitive touch, pressure and sliding gestures.

i-Blason has the 2-part Armorbox case, and its flexible Halo Mag case on offer. SUPCASE has the Unicorn Beetle range, with Unicorn Beetle PRO, Unicorn Beetle PRO Mag, Unicorn Beetle MAG, Unicorn Beetle GRIP and Unicorn Beetle Mag XT options. Here’s a closer look at these great cases for your new phone …

All of these great cases are carefully designed to precisely fit your new iPhone 16. That includes cutouts to accommodate the new Camera Control button on the side of the iPhone 16, as well as supporting the new camera layouts on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Here’s what you can choose from:

I-Blason Armorbox

The Armorbox features a protective full-body design with built-in screen protector, leaving no part of your phone exposed to the elements. The case is made of shock-absorbing TPU and rigid polycarbonate, with raised edges to keep the screen and camera lenses away from damaging surfaces.

The Armorbox has a zinc alloy camera cover for extra protection of the new camera system on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lines. This lens cover can fold outwards to double as a handy kickstand.

The Armorbox shines in metallic colorways like Black, Red, Dark Green and Titan Gray.

i-Blason Halo Mag

If you prefer a simpler design, the Halo Mag is a one-piece, snap-on case featuring a scratch-resistant polycarbonate backing with TPU bumpers. Raised edges help to protect the screen and camera lens from bumps and dings. The case features precise cutouts that allow access to all of the iPhone’s ports and features, like the new action button on iPhone 16, and the new Camera Control button.

The Halo Mag is available in fun colorways like Purple Checkers, Yellow Stripes and Pink Flowers, to accentuate your personal style. It’s also fully MagSafe compatible.

Check out the full i-Blason collection here, and get your own case for iPhone 16.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle

The Unicorn Beetle range offers a protective rugged design, built to a military-grade shock absorption standard. The PRO case covers all edges with a raised angular lip, with additional protection around the front display, and the camera lenses on the back. It also feels solid in the hand, made of TPU and polycarbonate materials.

The case also features an integrated screen protector to further protect the display from scratches, and a built-in kickstand to prop up your phone in 30-degrees in landscape, or 60-degrees in portrait mode.

The standard Unicorn Beetle PRO case is available in a bunch of a new colors this year, to match your personal style and taste. The new colors include Titan Gray, Dark Green, and a transparent Clear option.

To take advantage of the MagSafe ecosystem of accessories, then the Unicorn Beetle PRO Mag case is for you.

It takes everything that is great about the Unicorn Beetle PRO and adds MagSafe compatibility with strong ring of magnets on the back of the case. This means you can keep your phone safely ensconced in the case and attach to the world of MagSafe charging stands, mounts and other accessories.

The Unicorn Beetle Mag XT model stands out with a zinc alloy camera cover. The all-metal cover ensures no ingress, and you can be confident in the knowledge that no dirt or bits of dust will be able to scratch your precious rear iPhone camera lenses. The camera cover even doubles as a kickstand with support for multiple viewing angles.

SUPCASE debuted the Unicorn Beetle GRIP last year for iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now it’s available for all iPhone 16 models this year. This is a nice option if you like the look of the UB PRO case, but adds textured edges for enhanced grippiness, and includes the MagSafe ring kickstand.

Finally, if you are looking for something more slim, the Unicorn Beetle MAG is a simple snap-on case with colored TPU bumpers for edge protection. You can get the MAG for iPhone 16, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. You can also get the MAG Stand variant for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, which adds a MagSafe-compatible ring kickstand.

Explore the Unicorn Beetle case range here, and get your own for your new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro today.