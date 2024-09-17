 Skip to main content

Apple regains crown as sole winner of American Satisfaction Index, HP passes Samsung

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 17 2024 - 9:15 am PT
0 Comments
Apple wins crown American Satisfaction Index

In 2023, Samsung broke Apple’s 20-year streak of winning first place in the American Customer Satisfaction Index for personal computers by forcing a tie. This year Apple has returned to ruling the category while HP won second, knocking Samsung down a notch.

ACSI published its annual report today based on 13,000+ respondents (chosen at random) from July 2023 to June 2024. The personal computer category includes desktops, laptops, and tablets.

Apple regains crown for customer satisfaction, Samsung’s score sinks

For 2024, Apple’s Mac and iPad experience scored 85/100, four points above the personal computer average of 81 this year and two points higher than Apple earned last year.

Meanwhile, Samsung who tied Apple last year saw a drop in satisfaction by one point to 82/100. HP jumped into second place this year with a score of 84, just behind Apple. Impressively, HP saw a 3-point increase YoY.

Amazon and Dell rounded out fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Across all brands, desktop machines just outranked laptops and tablets with an average score of 82/100 for 2024.

The trend YoY was a 2-point drop for desktops, a 1-point increase for laptops, and a 5-point increase for tablets.

And here’s a breakdown of how respondents rated personal computer features:

What would you rate your satisfaction with Apple’s Mac and iPad? Share your thoughts in the comments!

All charts via ACSI, top image via Apple

