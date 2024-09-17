How Apple can improve on the fitness ring [Video]

The fitness tracker market seems to always be changing, and while the watch form factor has dominated the market, there’s a growing interest in more discreet health trackers, like a ring form factor. As someone who is addicted to their Apple Watch, I wanted to find a new and less distracting fitness tracker form factor. So, I decided to give the Amazfit Helio Ring a try to replace my watch. The Helio Ring stands out in this category, offering a compact form factor and impressive functionality for tracking sleep, workouts, and overall health. But, as great as the Helio Ring is, I kept thinking to myself: How would Apple improve upon this form factor?

Watch our hands-on review of the Helio Ring in the video below. After using the Helio Ring for about two weeks, I have become a big believer in this fitness tracker form factor.

I am impressed with the Amazfit Helio Ring. It offers a glimpse into what a wearable can be when it focuses on subtlety, simplicity, and battery life. It provides essential health metrics such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting, while far less distracting than traditional smartwatches. I wanted to be able to track all my health metrics and wear other non-smart watches as well. One of its biggest advantages over the Apple Watch is the absence of notifications, which can sometimes pull you out of the moment. With a four-day battery life, lightweight design, and minimal charging needs, the Helio Ring is a compelling product for people who want a more passive fitness tracker.

Specs:

2.6mm thick & 8mm wide

3.75 grams

Titanium alloy

4 day battery life

100 minute for full charge

Biotracker HR sensor

Temperature Sensor

EDA sensor

3 axis accelerometer

3 axis gyroscope

Works with iOS & Android

Syncs with Apple Health

However, as innovative as the Amazfit Helio Ring is, it’s easy to imagine Apple refining the fitness ring concept, especially when considering how Apple’s ecosystem could enhance both the user experience and device integration. Here’s three ways how Apple could elevate this concept.

1. Ecosystem integrations

The biggest and most obvious enhancement would be integrating into the Apple ecosystem. As I mentioned above, the Helio Ring and its corresponding Zepp app sync with Apple Health. That means the workout, fitness, and health data will all go towards closing your beloved fitness rings (no pun intended). But you still rely on a third-party app (the Zepp app) to manage your data. This results in some information redundancies and having to have a whole secondary app just to sync the data.

Apple could improve this by creating a fitness ring that fully syncs with the Apple Health app, eliminating the need for third-party apps. The Health app could consolidate all ring-related data, making it easier for users to track their metrics alongside their other Apple devices. Additionally, Apple could introduce new features that specifically work with both the Apple Watch and the ring (which is how Amazfit does it). Using both devices in conjunction would yield the most optimal health data.

2. Form factor and fitment

While the Amazfit Helio Ring is relatively slim and comfortable, Apple could take the form factor further by making the ring even smaller and more ergonomic. The current ring can become uncomfortable during certain activities, such as weightlifting, which can pinch the skin or interfere with your grip. Apple could address this by designing a ring that adapts better to the shape of the finger, possibly incorporating flexible materials to improve comfort during intense activities.

Additionally, Apple could enhance the ring sizing process. The Amazfit Helio Ring requires users to know their exact ring size, which can be tricky and inconvenient, especially for someone who has never really worn rings. Apple could streamline this with their iPhone’s LiDAR technology, allowing users to measure their finger size at home for a precise fit. This would reduce the hassle of returns and exchanges, ensuring that users get a ring that fits perfectly from the start, making the onboarding process more seamless and user-friendly.

3. Additional value beyond fitness

While the Helio Ring is focused primarily on health tracking, Apple could expand the ring’s utility by adding additional features. For instance, the fitness ring could serve as a secondary authentication device for unlocking iPhones, iPads, and Macs, using biometrics like a fingerprint sensor or skin conductivity. This would enhance the ring’s functionality beyond just fitness and health tracking.

Apple’s ring could also work as a complementary device to the Apple Watch, tracking passive health metrics while allowing the Watch to focus on more active data collection, such as workouts. This synergy between the two devices would give users a more well-rounded health tracking system, with the ring providing an unobtrusive way to monitor sleep and daily activities and the Watch delivering detailed workout data.

Pricing & availability

The Helio ring is currently on sale on Amazon for just $199. I think this is a great price for a health and sleep-tracking device. I have been wearing it every single day since I received it. I am now using it as my nightly sleep tracker and as a passive health tracker for daily activities.

Final take

I’ve learned from this fitness tracker form factor that there is a specific use case. This form factor is for sleep tracking, passive health monitoring, and some light workouts like jogging. However, a smartwatch is the better form factor for more intense workout activities. The Amazfit Helio Ring is an impressive and discreet health tracker, offering long battery life, comprehensive fitness and sleep tracking, and a distraction-free experience compared to traditional smartwatches. While Apple could refine the concept with deeper ecosystem integration and improved form factor, the Helio Ring is already a strong choice for iPhone users today.

With seamless integration into Apple’s HealthKit and a lightweight design, it’s an excellent option for those who want to monitor their health without the bulk of a smartwatch. Until Apple releases its own version, I will be using the Amazfit Helio Ring.