iOS 18.1 beta 4 now rolling out, including first build for iPhone 16

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 17 2024 - 10:10 am PT
2 Comments
iOS 18.1 beta 4

Following the release of iOS 18 to everyone this week, Apple is continuing iOS 18.1 beta testing. The company is now rolling out iOS 18.1 beta 4 to developer testers ahead of its expected release in October.

iOS 18.1 beta 4 is also the first build of the update to be available for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. It’s also the first beta to be available for all iPhone models, not just iPhones capable of running Apple Intelligence.

iOS 18.1 beta 4, build number 22B5045g, is available to developer beta testers. No public beta is available, and there’s no timetable for when that will change.

iOS 18.1 introduces the initial wave of Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text. The Siri design has been fully revamped and now includes the option to type your queries. The Mail app gains new functionalities such as message summaries, priority sorting, and Smart Reply. Additionally, iOS 18.1 introduces a new Focus mode called Reduce Interruptions, leveraging AI to prioritize notifications that require immediate attention.

iOS 18.1 beta 3, released last month, further upgraded Apple Intelligence by expanding Notification Summaries and adding a new Clean Up feature to the Photos app.

During its iPhone 16 event last week, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.1 and the first Apple Intelligence features will debut in October.

Spot any changes in today's release of iOS 18.1 beta 4 or iPadOS 18.1 beta 4? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac.

