 Skip to main content

Waiting for iOS 18.1 to avoid bugs? Here’s what you should know

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 17 2024 - 7:01 am PT
13 Comments
Waiting for iOS 18.1

Apple just released iOS 18, bringing a ton of new features to iPhone users. But some users may be hesitant about upgrading for fear of encountering bugs and performance issues. If you’re planning on waiting until iOS 18.1 comes out before updating, here’s what you should know.

Bug fix releases are coming before 18.1

Even though iOS 18.0 just came out, Apple has been shipping beta versions of iOS 18.1 throughout much of the summer. It started the betas early so Apple Intelligence features could be tested. We now know that iOS 18.1 will debut some time in October, likely at the end of the month.

But you don’t need to wait that long if you want to avoid bugs.

In the days and weeks following a major software release, Apple typically drops several minor bug fixes updates. This year, that means iOS 18.0.1, iOS 18.0.2, and so on.

Despite months of beta testing, shipping a new version of iOS to millions of users always reveals some key issue that needs to be addressed. And Apple will get those fixes in as quickly as possible.

So if it’s bugs you’re worried about, you shouldn’t have to wait until late October and iOS 18.1 to update. Instead, you can hold off a week or two and see if any notable issues arise. If they do, Apple will release iOS 18.0.1 and so on, and you can update then.

iOS 18.1 may not be any better than 18.0

Another important thing to know: iOS 18.1 may not be any better than 18.0 in terms of bugs.

Apple is releasing the first Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1. There will be an upgraded Siri, AI notification summaries, powerful writing tools, and more.

All of these new features could potentially create new bugs. There’s always a chance that new issues will arise with a .1, .2, .3 release and so on.

The safer bets for upgrades are the .0.1, .0.2 line of releases.

If you’re waiting for a ‘bug-free’ software update, unfortunately no such thing exists. But if you’re concerned about iOS 18.0, just hold off for a short time until 18.0.1 or 18.0.2. You’ll likely be better off updating then, rather than waiting all the way until late October.

What are your upgrade best practices? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18
iOS 18.1

iOS 18.1

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications