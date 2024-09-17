Waiting for iOS 18.1 to avoid bugs? Here’s what you should know

Apple just released iOS 18, bringing a ton of new features to iPhone users. But some users may be hesitant about upgrading for fear of encountering bugs and performance issues. If you’re planning on waiting until iOS 18.1 comes out before updating, here’s what you should know.

Bug fix releases are coming before 18.1

Even though iOS 18.0 just came out, Apple has been shipping beta versions of iOS 18.1 throughout much of the summer. It started the betas early so Apple Intelligence features could be tested. We now know that iOS 18.1 will debut some time in October, likely at the end of the month.

But you don’t need to wait that long if you want to avoid bugs.

In the days and weeks following a major software release, Apple typically drops several minor bug fixes updates. This year, that means iOS 18.0.1, iOS 18.0.2, and so on.

Despite months of beta testing, shipping a new version of iOS to millions of users always reveals some key issue that needs to be addressed. And Apple will get those fixes in as quickly as possible.

So if it’s bugs you’re worried about, you shouldn’t have to wait until late October and iOS 18.1 to update. Instead, you can hold off a week or two and see if any notable issues arise. If they do, Apple will release iOS 18.0.1 and so on, and you can update then.

iOS 18.1 may not be any better than 18.0

Another important thing to know: iOS 18.1 may not be any better than 18.0 in terms of bugs.

Apple is releasing the first Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1. There will be an upgraded Siri, AI notification summaries, powerful writing tools, and more.

All of these new features could potentially create new bugs. There’s always a chance that new issues will arise with a .1, .2, .3 release and so on.

The safer bets for upgrades are the .0.1, .0.2 line of releases.

If you’re waiting for a ‘bug-free’ software update, unfortunately no such thing exists. But if you’re concerned about iOS 18.0, just hold off for a short time until 18.0.1 or 18.0.2. You’ll likely be better off updating then, rather than waiting all the way until late October.

