 Skip to main content

This is the new Siri with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1 beta 1

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 30 2024 - 1:57 pm PT
1 Comment
Siri in iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence

The start of ‘a new era for Siri’ has arrived in iOS 18.1 beta 1. The new beta provides the first hands-on experience with an Apple Intelligence-infused Siri.

Here’s what the new Siri can do and what it’s like to use it.

New design

Siri in iPadOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence

Siri in iOS 18.1 is visualized with a beautiful new design.

Gone is the floating orb at the bottom of the screen. Now, Siri appears as a glowing light around the entire display.

When you use the iPhone’s side button to invoke Siri, there’s a powerful kick of haptic feedback and the Siri light emanates from the part of the screen where that button is located. It’s a lovely effect.

Siri’s glowing design is available on the iPhone and iPad, while on the Mac Siri takes on a more constrained look in the top-right corner.

Carrying context between queries

Siri with Apple Intelligence

When using the new Siri, you’ll notice that it’s a lot better at maintaining context between requests.

For example, I asked what time the Cubs are playing. After Siri answered, as a follow up I said, “Who’s their pitcher?” With no additional context needed, Siri understood I was still speaking about the Cubs.

Similarly, I set a five-minute timer using Siri, then in a follow up said, “Actually, change it to three minutes.” The change happened immediately.

I still experienced context hiccups with some of my requests, but that’s to be expected in this early beta version of Apple Intelligence.

More forgiving when you misspeak

Siri request

We’re all only human, and sometimes misspeak, or change our minds about something mid-request. Past versions of Siri were far less understanding of those foibles, and would quickly get confused.

Thanks to Apple Intelligence, the new Siri is better able to parse requests even when you stumble over your words.

Earlier today I said, “Siri, set a timer for five…ah, hmmm, actually, make that two minutes.” Siri didn’t skip a beat and instantly set the correct timer.

Type requests from within any app

Typing a Siri request in iPadOS 18.1

Most Siri interactions happen by voice, but a new iOS 18.1 feature is bound to encourage more typed requests too.

On the iPhone and iPad, a double-tap on the Home bar now invokes Siri in typing mode.

The Home bar is that horizontal line at the bottom of the screen.

Since the Home bar is present system-wide, no matter which app you’re using, you can quickly invoke Siri in any situation and quickly type your request.

On the Mac, you can switch between voice and typed requests manually.

Go-to source for Apple product knowledge

Siri’s product knowledge

Lots of Siri’s new knowledge of apps and in-app actions won’t arrive until later. However, there is one specific area where Siri showcases a lot of new knowledge in iOS 18.1 beta 1.

Siri is now an expert on Apple products and software features.

Apple trained Siri on a model that included a host of Apple support documentation. As a result, the assistant can now advise you on all kinds of how-tos.

Wondering how to use a feature like Home Screen customization? Or steps for pairing an Apple Watch? Just ask Siri.

Thousands of questions are supported, and when it doesn’t know an answer, you’ll still get—you guessed it—web results.

What’s missing in iOS 18.1 beta 1

Siri ChatGPT

There’s plenty still to come in future iterations of Siri with Apple Intelligence. Later this year, and in updates that span into 2025, Siri will gain:

  • ChatGPT integration
  • Understanding of personal context to provide more capable assistance
  • Numerous new in-app actions across Apple and third-party apps
  • Awareness of content on your screen

Entering a new era for Siri

Apple says this is just the beginning for Siri, and from the product roadmap that it’s shared, that’s clearly true.

The new changes in iOS 18.1 beta 1 offer great improvement over some of Siri’s previous shortcomings. But there’s a lot more still to come.

Have you used the new Siri in iOS 18.1? What’s your favorite change? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Siri

Siri

Siri is Apple's personal assistant technology th…
Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence
iOS 18.1

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications