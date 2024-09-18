Apple announces expanded language support for Apple Intelligence coming in 2025

Today, Apple has announced even more languages that Apple Intelligence will support over the course of the next year.

The first Apple Intelligence features will launch exclusively in US English, in October with the release of iOS 18.1. Additional languages and more capabilities will roll out over the next year. Here’s what we know so far as to the announced language support …

Today’s announcements (via TechCrunch) expand what Apple first teased during its September iPhone event, offering hope to some of its non-US customers that they will be able to use Apple Intelligence sooner rather than later.

At launch, Apple Intelligence requires your device to be set to US English language. It is also geo-restricted from being available in China and the European Union due to legal and regulatory complications. Outside of those locations, you can set your phone running iOS 18.1 to US English and the Apple Intelligence beta will be available to try.

Here’s how that language support is set to expand:

Firstly, Apple will support localized variants of English this December, other than US English. In December 2024, UK English will be supported alongside English localizations for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa. (This support will likely arrive with the iOS 18.2 software version that is also rumored to include Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji, Image Playgrounds and the ChatGPT system integration.)

Then, in 2025, Apple will roll out initial support for non-English languages for Apple Intelligence. The currently announced planned languages for 2025 are:

Chinese

French

Japanese

Spanish

German

Italian

Korean

Portuguese

Vietnamese

English localizations for India and Singapore are also planned. Other languages may also be officially announced later.

Regarding the legal issues with the EU and China, Apple says it is in ongoing talks with regulators. For the EU, the Digital Markets Act blocks Apple from launching Apple Intelligence on iPhone and iPad right now. However, it is currently enabled in the macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer beta, as macOS is not deemed a gatekeeper platform.

Apple is in discussions with the European Commission, and hopes to address the DMA issues and launch the feature on iOS too, eventually.