iMazing 3 is the ultimate data management utility for iPhone 16

If you’re looking for the best data management utility for the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, then look no further than iMazing 3.

For years regarded as the best solution for accessing and controlling iPhone data via Mac or PC, iMazing 3 is a feature-packed utility that makes it easy to perform file transfers, backup management, encryption, snapshots, message extraction, file transfers, enterprise management for fleets, and much more. It’s no wonder that iMazing is the world’s most trusted app for both beginners and advanced users when managing iPhones and Apple mobile devices from a Mac or PC. Watch our hands-on video for more details.

iOS backup management

Backing up your iPhone is essential for keeping your precious data safe and protected, and iMazing 3 excels at this task. You can easily back up your iPhone data with snapshot support and encryption, schedule automatic backups, and save your backups to any computer via local or external storage.

Message extraction

iMazing 3 lets you extract message data from your SMS, MMS, iMessage, and WhatsApp conversations. Users can then archive message data to popular formats like PDF, Excel, CSV, and more. Even attachments are included in backups for the safe-keeping of your full conversations as they originally appeared on your iPhone.

Transfer data

Looking to transfer data between your iPhone and computer in either direction? iMazing 3 lets you do that as well. You can transfer photos, music, movies, and other media and files between your iPhone and Mac/PC. There’s even quick transfer support, which lets you drag and drop files and folders to your device and select the destination app.

Advanced device management

For more advanced users and IT admins managing iPhone business fleets, iMazing 3 features advanced device management for businesses and enterprises. Via iMazing 3, admins can provision, configure, and streamline MDM enrollment for fleets of Apple mobile devices.

Casual users will appreciate iMazing 3’s easy-to-use interface. For example, the Discover section lets new users explore popular features and learn what iMazing can offer. Both beginners and advanced users will benefit from the Devices screen, which enables you to manage one or more Apple mobile devices from a single area.

For those with multiple iOS devices, the grid and list views provide enhanced visibility and bulk control. Finally, the Devices Overview surfaces detailed device information in one place with handy quick actions for managing your iPhone’s data.

Whether you’ve just purchased a new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, or if you’re using an older device, iMazing 3 is the perfect desktop companion app for backing up, transferring files, extracting messages, and more. Visit iMazing.com to download iMazing 3 today!