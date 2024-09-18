Mark Zuckerberg calls Meta the ‘opposite of Apple’ and questions its product strategy

In a new podcast interview this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed how he believes his company differs from Apple. As noted by Business Insider, Zuckerberg said that he thinks Meta is “like the opposite of Apple” in a lot of ways, and pointed out multiple flaws with Apple’s strategy.

Speaking on the “Acquired” podcast this week, Zuckerberg said:

“I think in a lot of ways we’re like the opposite of Apple. Clearly, their stuff has worked well too. They take this approach that’s like, ‘We’re going to take a long time, we’re going to polish it, and we’re going to put it out.’ And maybe for the stuff that they’re doing that works, maybe that just fits with their culture.”

He noted, however, that Meta prefers to have a strategy where there’s a focus on shipping things to get feedback rather than waiting for something to be perfect before releasing it.

“You want to really have a culture that values shipping and getting things out and getting feedback more than needing always to get great positive accolades from people when you put stuff out If you wait until you get praised all the time, you’re missing a bunch of the time when you could’ve learned a bunch of useful stuff and then incorporated that into the next version you’re going to ship.”

This isn’t the first time Zuckerberg has offered his thoughts on Apple. Earlier this year, he gave his opinion on Apple “fanboys” while also offering his own review of Apple Vision Pro. He has also repeatedly criticized Apple’s App Store policies and its “stranglehold” on the iPhone platform.

Tim Cook, meanwhile, has slammed Meta’s privacy practices and user data collection multiple times over the years.

You can listen to Zuckerberg’s full appearance on the “Acquired” podcast below.