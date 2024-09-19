EU compels Apple to improve iOS interoperability with third-party smartwatches, headphones and other accessories

Under the scope of the Digital Markets Act, the EU commission today announced proceedings to compel Apple to improve support for third-party connected devices like smartwatches, headphones, VR headsets with iPhone and iPad.

The notice says the Commission will specify how Apple should provide interoperability with iOS functions like notifications and device pairing. Within six months, the commission will have instructed Apple about how it expects third-party device integration to work.

The Digital Markets Acts has always laid out requirements for gatekeeper platforms (of which iOS and iPadOS are designated) to be interoperable with third-party hardware. However, the exact rules of the law were left intentionally vague.

The specification process will now mean the EU can describe terms specifically relevant the Apple case, that is cross-brand integration with iPhone and iPad. This process will conclude within six months.

Perhaps, Apple can be seen as already taking steps in this direction with previously-announced support in iOS 18 for an AirPods-like setup experience for compatible third-party accessories.

In a statement, Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s executive vice president of competition policy, said that this is the first time specification proceedings have been undertaken. She said is intended to guide Apple towards “effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue”, and will provide clarity for Apple, developers and third-parties.

In the fullness of time, Apple is expected to update its operating systems to accommodate the dictated specifications, otherwise it can face remediations and fines. Apple is already under investigation for alleged breaches of the Digital Markets Act, in regards to the App Store. The company has already been fined $2bn by the EU in a separate-but-related case over anti-steering provisions, in the music streaming market.