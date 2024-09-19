 Skip to main content

First iPhone 16 pre-orders arrive as lines form at Apple Stores around the world

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 19 2024 - 5:56 pm PT
As the clock turns to September 20 around the world, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro launch is in full swing. The first pre-orders have started arriving to lucky buyers, while lines are starting to form at Apple Stores.

As we highlighted earlier, Apple’s flagship Fifth Avenue retail store is also glowing in Apple Intelligence colors to celebrate the iPhone 16 launch.

Lead image credit: SoyaCincau on X

Excited iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users have taken to various social networks to show off their new devices. This also marks the launch of the Apple Watch Series 10 and the new satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The iPhone 16 is available in five new colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in four colors: natural titanium, white titanium, black titanium, and desert titanium.

Lines are also starting to form at Apple Stores around the world. Here’s a look at the line at Apple Sydney, courtesy of our friend Sam Kohl:

Additionally, people who pre-ordered their iPhone 16 for in-store pickup have started seeing their order status change to “Ready for Pickup” in the Apple Store app. Of course, you can’t actually pick up your order until your assigned time tomorrow – so don’t try to head to your Apple Store tonight.

Have you unboxed your new iPhone 16 or new Apple Watch yet? If so, share some pictures and let us know what you think of it down in the comments. 

Apple The Exchange TRX (Malaysia), Credit: SoyaCincau on X

Apple Fukuoka (Japan), Credit: Riu on X

Apple Marunouchi (Japan), Credit: @okaymac1 on X

Apple Berlin (Germany), Credit: Parm on X

Apple The Exchange TRX (Malaysia), Credit: SoyaCincau on X

