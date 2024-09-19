 Skip to main content

Apple’s Fifth Ave store glows in Apple Intelligence colors to celebrate iPhone 16 launch

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 19 2024 - 3:39 pm PT
1 Comment
iPhone 16 is almost here. Following the start of pre-orders last week, the new iPhones will hit stores tomorrow, September 20. And to celebrate the launch, Apple has made its iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York glow in the colors of Apple Intelligence.

Apple Fifth Avenue ready for iPhone 16

As noted by customers who went to Apple Fifth Avenue on Thursday night to be among the first to buy an iPhone 16 on Friday morning, Apple has put special lights on the store’s iconic cube. The cube is glowing in the same colors used in the new Siri interface powered by Apple Intelligence, considered one of the key features of the new iPhones.

In addition to the lights, the cube also has decals with “iPhone 16” and “Hello Apple Intelligence.”This is not the first time that Apple has modified its Fifth Avenue store to highlight a new product. Earlier this year, Apple put a giant Vision Pro on top of the cube to promote the launch of the product.

Despite all the iPhone 16 marketing campaigns showing Apple Intelligence features, the AI features won’t be available until next month, when Apple releases iOS 18.1. Even so, features such as the more advanced Siri, Genmoji, and Image Playgrounds will remain unavailable.

The first set of Apple Intelligence tools coming with iOS 18.1 includes Writing Tools, article and notification summarization, audio transcription, and Clean Up in the Photos app.

Apple Intelligence will be available first in US English. The company will add support for more variants of English later this year with iOS 18.2, while more languages such as Chinese, French, Spanish, and Portuguese will arrive next year.

In the US, prices for the iPhone 16 start at $799, while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999.

Featured image: Retail Archive

