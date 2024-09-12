Apple brings Activation Lock to iPhone parts with iOS 18

Earlier this year, Apple announced some changes to its repair policies. Overall, the company has made it easier for users to repair their iPhone with genuine used parts. However, at the same time, Apple also announced that it would bring Activation Lock to iPhone parts. This new feature is now available and working in iOS 18.

iOS 18 adds Activation Lock to iPhone parts

As noted by BetaProfiles, the RC (Release Candidate) build of iOS 18 released to developers and public beta testers on Monday enables Activation Lock for iPhone parts. The feature, as previously described by Apple, links your Apple Account not only to your iPhone, but also to components such as the battery, cameras and display based on their individual serial numbers.

Apple’s goal is to put an end to the market for selling parts from stolen iPhones. Since iPhones have Activation Lock, most stolen phones are sold on the gray market for parts, which are still quite valuable. Now, when the iPhone detects a used part, it will ask for the Apple Account password of the owner of the original device.

Here’s how Apple described the change in April:

Apple will also extend its popular Activation Lock feature to iPhone parts in order to deter stolen iPhones from being disassembled for parts. Requested by customers and law enforcement officials, the feature was designed to limit iPhone theft by blocking a lost or stolen iPhone from being reactivated. If a device under repair detects that a supported part was obtained from another device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, calibration capabilities for that part will be restricted.

Some people have tried swapping parts between iPhones running iOS 18.0 RC and indeed the device asks for the Apple Account password to unlock and verify the used component.

Of course, there will always be someone trying to crack Apple’s security systems, but it’s nice to see the company investing in ways to discourage the theft of iPhones.

iOS 18 will be released to the public on Monday, September 16. It requires an iPhone XR or later. It’s worth noting that Activation Lock for parts only applies to the iPhone for now, and won’t work for iPads with iPadOS 18.

Read also