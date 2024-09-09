watchOS 11 to be released to all Apple Watch users next week

During Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event on Monday, the company confirmed the release date of watchOS 11 to the public. The update, which adds many new features to the Apple Watch, will be available from September 16 for compatible models.

What’s new with watchOS 11 for Apple Watch

watchOS 11 is the next major update to the Apple Watch operating system. It adds new interactive widgets to the Smart Stack, and also shows Live Activities from the iPhone for the first time. The update also comes with the new Vitals app, which gives users better context about their health based on data collected by Apple Watch.

In the Fitness app, users will find more customizable Activity Rings. For example, you can now set a rest day or set different goals for specific days of the week. At the same time, Apple Fitness+ adds a new For You space and improved rewards.

The update also introduces new watch faces and Apple’s Translate app to the Apple Watch.

Availability

The watchOS 11 update is compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 or later. Here’s the full compatibility list:

Again, the update will be released to the public on September 16, while an RC build is now available for developers and public beta testers. Once available, you can download watchOS 11 via the Watch app on your iPhone.