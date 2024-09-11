Apple this week announced the new iPhone 16, and the new phones will come with iOS 18 installed. The update is also coming to previous iPhone models next week, but this first release doesn’t include Apple Intelligence features. For that, Apple is running tests with iOS 18.1 beta – and iPhone 16 users will be able to update to the beta from day one.

iPhone 16 owners will be able to install iOS 18.1 beta with Apple Intelligence

Apple has just released a build of iOS 18.1 beta made for the new iPhone 16 models. Some users were worried that they might not be able to set up their new iPhones by restoring the backup of another iPhone running iOS 18.1 beta, since there was no build of 18.1 available for the new iPhones until now.

The good news for users currently running iOS 18.1 beta 3 on their iPhone is that they’ll be able to update their iPhone 16 to the beta version with Apple Intelligence as soon as they take their new iPhone out of the box.

It’s worth noting that the build released by Apple today for iPhone 16 is the same as the beta 3 currently available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iOS 18.1 will add the first set of Apple Intelligence tools. This includes Writing Tools, Clean Up in the Photos app, and summarization of texts and notifications. The new Siri interface is also included, but not the new language models that make the assistant smarter.

Apple says iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in October. The company has already confirmed that iOS 18.2 will be released later this year with even more Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro or later, M1 iPad or later, or M1 Mac or later.

Read also