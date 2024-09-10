Developers can now submit iOS 18-ready apps to the App Store

As the official launch of iOS 18 approaches, Apple is now inviting developers to submit their new apps or updates ready for the next versions of the company’s systems. This also includes watchOS 11 and macOS Sequoia, which are coming next week.

Following the company’s special event on Monday, Apple released the RC (Release Candidate) builds of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia to developers and beta testers. These builds are meant to be released to the public next week if the company doesn’t find any serious bugs in them over the next few days.

On a new webpage on the Apple Developer portal, the company is also inviting developers to submit their new apps or updates to the App Store. Apple tells developers to make sure their apps “take advantage of the latest capabilities in Apple platforms.”

For instance, iOS 18 brings a bunch of new APIs, including support for Apple Intelligence tools, Control Center and Lock Screen shortcuts, and of course, dark icons on the Home Screen. When it comes to watchOS 11 apps, developers can use the new Double Tap API or provide Live Activities in their apps.

Apple says that iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia will be released to the public next Monday, September 16. Of course, the updates will only be available for compatible devices.

If you’re a developer, you must download Xcode 16 RC from the Apple Developer website to submit iOS 18-ready apps to the App Store. It’s worth noting that Apple usually holds back app updates until the official release day of the new iOS version.

