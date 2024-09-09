Apple just held a special event on Monday to announce the new iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10. However, some of the rumored products were not announced at today’s event. Here’s a recap of what Apple didn’t announce at its “Glowtime” event.

AirPods Pro 3

Apple has just announced two new versions of AirPods 4, which replace both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 as more affordable options for the company’s wireless earbuds. However, the company hasn’t announced a new generation of AirPods Pro.

The second generation of AirPods Pro was announced in 2022 and updated in 2023 with a new USB-C charging case. According to rumors, Apple plans to launch new AirPods Pro next year with more significant upgrades, including built-in health sensors.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Series 10 was announced today with a refreshed, slimmer design. However, Apple Watch Ultra didn’t get a new version. Instead, Apple has only introduced a new black version for the current Apple Watch Ultra 2. There’s also an Hermès version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 available for the first time.

New Apple Watch SE

Rumors suggested that Apple had been working on a new Apple Watch SE made of plastic, which would be available in more colors and would be focused on children. However, the company didn’t announce a new Apple Watch SE on Monday.

iPhone SE 4

Apple is planning a major update for the iPhone SE. The third and current generation, introduced in 2022, features the same design as the iPhone 8 with a Home button and a 4.7-inch LCD screen.

Rumors suggest that the next generation iPhone SE will be redesigned to look more like the iPhone 14. This includes replacing Touch ID with Face ID and an OLED display with a notch at the top. The new SE is also rumored to get the A18 chip because of the Apple Intelligence features.

Unfortunately for those looking forward to a new iPhone SE, the company didn’t announce a new version today.

iPad mini 7

It seems that Apple Stores around the world are running out of iPad mini 6 stock, which could be an indication of a new iPad mini coming soon. However, Apple didn’t announce a new iPad mini during its iPhone event on Monday. A recent Bloomberg report suggested that the new generation iPad mini will be announced in October.

New M4 Macs

Apple has also been working on new Macs. The company is expected to soon introduce new versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with the M4 chip. However, these Macs have also been held back for a potential October event.

More products that Apple didn’t announce on Monday

Of course, there are many other products that Apple didn’t announce on Monday. Things like a cheaper Apple Vision and new HomePods are only expected for 2025.

Which product did you miss at today’s event? Let us know in the comments section below.