Apple releases new AirPods Pro firmware ahead of next week’s iOS 18 launch

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 10 2024 - 11:33 am PT
1 Comment
AirPods Pro 2 - Apple audio products | wireless earbuds

Apple is rolling out a new firmware version to AirPods Pro (2nd generation). The new firmware comes ahead of iOS 18 being released next week, which will bring multiple new features to AirPods Pro.

Your AirPods Pro will update themselves when charging and within Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac connected to Wi-Fi.

The new firmware version rolling out to AirPods Pro 2 features the build number 7A294, up from the previous firmware version of 6F8. Apple hasn’t published any release notes for the update, but it likely lays the ground work for the new features coming to AirPods Pro next week.

  • Voice Isolation to improve calls in noisy environments
  • Support for nodding or shaking your head to respond to Siri
  • Upgrades to personalized spatial audio

Here’s a rundown of the current firmware versions of each of Apple’s AirPods models: 

How to check your AirPods firmware version

To check your AirPods firmware version:

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone
  • Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu
  • Find your AirPods in the list of devices
  • Tap the “i” next to them
  • Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Updating your AirPods firmware 

As you probably know by now, it is not possible to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, here’s what Apple says: 

Firmware updates are delivered automatically while your AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi. You can also use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to check that your AirPods have the latest version.

You can find the full details on AirPods firmware updates on Apple’s website.

