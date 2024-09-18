 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 to be assembled in Brazil in addition to China and India

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 18 2024 - 7:28 pm PT
1 Comment
iPhone 16

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 have already begun and the phones will hit stores on Friday, September 20. As previously reported, Apple will assemble the new iPhones in India simultaneously with China. But it turns out that Brazil is also on the list of countries where the iPhone 16 is assembled.

Apple assembling iPhone 16 in Brazil, China and India

As noted by MacMagazine, the iPhone 16 regulatory filings in Brazil confirm that the iPhone 16 is currently being assembled in Brazil, China and India. When it comes to Brazil, the devices are being assembled at a Foxconn facility in Jundiaí, São Paulo.

Although Apple has already used this facility to assemble iPhones, this is the first time that a new iPhone will be assembled in Brazil from day one. However, at least for now, only the base iPhone 16 model will be assembled in the country, while the more expensive models will continue to be imported from China.

Last year, Apple began assembling the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models in India simultaneously with China, which was also a first for the country. In addition to getting tax cuts by assembling iPhones locally, Apple also aims to be less reliant on China for the production and distribution of its products. The company also has assembly facilities in Vietnam.

Local assembly also helps Apple to bring new iPhones to these countries more quickly. In the past, Apple used to take around a month to launch a new iPhone in Brazil. This time, iPhone 16 models will arrive in the country a week after the US launch.

In the US, prices for the iPhone 16 start at $799, while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

china

china
India

India
iPhone 16 Brazil

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications