 Skip to main content

iPhone prices cut in India in new first for Apple, following tax cuts

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 26 2024 - 5:05 am PT
1 Comment
iPhone prices cut in India | Apple Store Saket, India

Apple has cut iPhone prices in India, following a recent decision by the government to reduce import taxes on smartphones.

The price cuts include the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, the first time Apple has ever reduced the prices of current premium models in the country …

Cheaper imports

We learned earlier this week that a cut in import duties would make it cheaper for Apple to import iPhones into India.

India has announced that import duties on mobile phones and some key components will be reduced from 20% to 15%, with Apple expected to be one of the main companies to benefit.

We noted at the time that while iPhone manufacturing in India has continued to expand, Apple does still import some premium models for sale in the country.

iPhone prices cut in India

Apple seems to have decided to pass on some of the savings to customers, with TechCrunch reporting modest price reductions across the line-up.

The price cuts range from 3000 rupees ($36) for models like the iPhone 13, 14 and 15, and to up to 6,000 rupees ($72) for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max units.

But pricing still 1.5x higher than US

However, while the reduction in import duties is welcome, the revised rates are still punitive. This is the main reason that iPhones are around 1.5 times more expensive in India than in the US.

The base-iPhone 15 Pro, which costs $999 in the U.S., is still priced at $1,550 in India.

Photo: Apple

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
India iPhone 15 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications