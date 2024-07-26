iPhone prices cut in India in new first for Apple, following tax cuts

Apple has cut iPhone prices in India, following a recent decision by the government to reduce import taxes on smartphones.

The price cuts include the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, the first time Apple has ever reduced the prices of current premium models in the country …

Cheaper imports

We learned earlier this week that a cut in import duties would make it cheaper for Apple to import iPhones into India.

India has announced that import duties on mobile phones and some key components will be reduced from 20% to 15%, with Apple expected to be one of the main companies to benefit.

We noted at the time that while iPhone manufacturing in India has continued to expand, Apple does still import some premium models for sale in the country.

iPhone prices cut in India

Apple seems to have decided to pass on some of the savings to customers, with TechCrunch reporting modest price reductions across the line-up.

The price cuts range from 3000 rupees ($36) for models like the iPhone 13, 14 and 15, and to up to 6,000 rupees ($72) for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max units.

But pricing still 1.5x higher than US

However, while the reduction in import duties is welcome, the revised rates are still punitive. This is the main reason that iPhones are around 1.5 times more expensive in India than in the US.

The base-iPhone 15 Pro, which costs $999 in the U.S., is still priced at $1,550 in India.

Photo: Apple