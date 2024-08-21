 Skip to main content

Alleged iPhone 16 Pro box label corroborates production in India

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Aug 21 2024 - 1:07 pm PT
We’re only a few weeks away from the official announcement of the iPhone 16, and the rumors never stop. As some sources have previously reported, Apple is expected to produce the Pro models of this year’s iPhones for the first time in India, in an attempt to reduce the company’s reliance on China. And a leaked label seems to corroborate this.

iPhone 16 Pro to be assembled in India

A photo shared by a leaker known as “OvO” on the Chinese social network Weibo shows the label that seals the iPhone 16 Pro box. In addition to the product name, the label also says “Assembled in India,” which would be a first for a Pro model. Although we can’t vouch for the image’s veracity, other sources corroborate the Indian iPhone 16 Pro.

Last month, MoneyControl reported that Apple would assemble the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India in partnership with Foxconn. More recently, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also shared a similar report, this time also mentioning that other partnerships such as Pegatron and Tata Group would also help in the assembly process in the country.

Last year, Apple began assembling the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models in India simultaneously with China, which was also a first for the country. In addition to getting tax cuts by assembling iPhones locally, Apple also aims to be less reliant on China for the production and distribution of its products. The company also has assembly facilities in Vietnam and Brazil.

When it comes to the leaker, it’s worth noting that “OvO” doesn’t have a track record – but the person has been sharing a lot of details about the new iPhone 16 models, such as the potential Rose Gold color. We’ll have to see if the leaker really does have good sources in the industry.

iPhone 16 Pro

Apple is expected to announce iPhone 16 in the first half of September. The new phones are rumored to feature an upgraded chip that will support exclusive AI features. In addition, the 16 Pro models will get larger screens.

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

