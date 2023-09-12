iPhone 15 models manufactured in India will be available from launch day

For the first time, Apple will sell new made-in-India iPhone models on launch day (via Bloomberg). That means the iPhone 15 you buy on September 22 could have been manufactured in India, a sign that Apple’s worldwide supply chain infrastructure is taking significant steps to expand beyond China.

While Apple has been making iPhones in India for some time, their production schedules have lagged behind the longstanding “primary” iPhone assembly facilities in China like Foxconn.

A couple of years ago, it could take six months for India iPhone models to start entering the supply chain, following their September debut. This gap has gradually reduced. Last year, Made-in-India iPhone 14 models were only about six-to-eight weeks behind.

This means the iPhone 15 is the first time an India-produced latest-generation Apple device is made available on the first day of sale. The iPhone 15 production ramp in India began in early August.

India factories are making iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, it seems Apple is still dependent on China for assembly of its most premium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Nevertheless, having Made-in-India iPhone 15 units available at launch is a significant step in Apple’s long-term plans of reducing reliance on China for manufacturing. In total, Apple suppliers in India now produce about 7% of the total number of iPhones manufactured worldwide.

Apple will officially announce the iPhone 15 at its September media event later today, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for full coverage of all the announcements.