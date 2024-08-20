Apple will this year hit a major milestone in its efforts to reduce its manufacturing dependence on China, according to a new report today.

When the iPhone 16 line-up launches, both Pro models will be made in India within weeks of launch, something the company hasn’t achieved with previous models …

Diversifying iPhone production

The need for Apple to lessen its dependence on China as a manufacturing center has been clear for many years, and the pandemic drove home the risks of concentrating as much as 80% of the world’s iPhone production in a single plant.

Apple has long targeted India as its primary second manufacturing home. We’ve been hearing ambitious reports for some time now – that a quarter of all iPhones could be made in India by 2025, and that this could rise to half of all iPhones by 2027 – but there has so far been little evidence of these forecasts being realized.

Ambitious plans for iPhone 16 launch

Bloomberg reported back in April that around one in seven iPhones are now made in India, but the production of flagship models has always lagged significantly behind due to the advanced manufacturing processes needed.

That looks set to change this year, as the same source reports that iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max production will begin in India just weeks after the launch of the new line-up.

Key partner Foxconn Technology Group will begin assembling the new marquee devices within weeks of their global launch this fall, people familiar with the matter said. It’s begun training thousands of workers at its factory in southern Tamil Nadu state as it rushes to produce the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max as close to the global debut as possible […] Its other partners in the country — Pegatron and the Tata Group — could also soon begin making the Pro versions, the people said.

Another key goal to be met this year

One of Apple’s other key goals has been for all iPhones sold in India to be made there.

That hasn’t been possible so far, with the company forced to pay import duties on flagship models imported from China. Even with a recent reduction in this tax and subsequent price cut, iPhones remain disproportionately expensive in the country.

Bloomberg reports that all iPhones sold in India will be locally manufactured by the end of this year.

Render: Michael Bower/9to5Mac