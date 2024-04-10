 Skip to main content

One in seven iPhones now made in India, as Apple reduces dependence on China

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Apr 10 2024 - 4:12 am PT
6 Comments
One in seven iPhones now made in India | Apple Store BKC

A new report says that one in seven iPhones are now made in India – pointing to a significant acceleration in Apple’s work to reduce its dependence on China.

Apple’s reliance on China as its key manufacturing hub has been placing the company in an increasingly vulnerable position …

The risks of Apple’s dependence on China

The need for Apple to lessen its dependence on China as a manufacturing center has been clear for many years, but the impact of the pandemic at the world’s biggest iPhone assembly plant drove home the urgency. The COVID-19-related disruption was estimated to have cost the company a billion dollars per week.

More recently, growing political tension between the US and China has seen the government there discouraging its citizens from buying iPhones.

One in seven iPhones now made in India

Apple has long targeted India as its primary second manufacturing home. We’ve been hearing ambitious reports for some time now – that a quarter of all iPhones could be made in India by 2025, and that this could rise to half of all iPhones by 2027 – but progress has so far seemed relatively modest.

But the latest Bloomberg report suggests that significant progress has been made over the past year.

Apple Inc has assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India in fiscal 2024, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Apple now makes as much as 14% or about 1 in 7 of its marquee devices from India, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Supplier diversification plans going less well

Indian iPhone assembly has so far been split between three suppliers, with 67% done by Foxconn, 17% by Pegatron, and 14% by Wistron/Tata (Wistron quit last year, complaining that Apple didn’t allow it to make a profit, with Tata taking over its production). That helped the Cupertino company reduce the related risks of over-dependence on a single supplier.

However, Pegatron and Tata have been working more closely together of late, with the latest report suggesting that the latter company is about to take over the operation of Pegatron’s sole iPhone plant in the country, potentially reducing Apple’s assembly roster from three companies to two.

The two companies are expected to form some kind of joint venture on a new plant, but we don’t yet know the details of how this will work.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
china

china
Foxconn iPhone 15 India Pegatron Tata

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor