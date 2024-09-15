 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 Pro battery replacements will cost even more than last year

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Sep 15 2024 - 7:31 am PT
0 Comments

Initially reported by MacRumors, Apple will be charging more than ever before to get your battery replaced out of warranty on iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16 battery replacement fee

According to Apple’s iPhone Repair & Service page, getting a battery replacement on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max out of warranty will now cost you $119. This is up $20 from the previous repair fee for the iPhone 15 lineup, which was $99.

Battery replacements on the entry-level iPhone 16 will still have the lower $99 repair fee, and replacements under AppleCare+ will still be free.

This increase in repair fee for iPhone 16 Pro could have something to do with the rumored metal shell on the batteries of the new iPhone 16 Pro models. The metal casing is meant to improve thermals, and this new battery is seemingly only on the Pro models, not the entry-level.

Replacement cost on previous iPhones

Apple previously increased the battery replacement fee from $69 to $99 with the iPhone 14 lineup, and shortly after they also increased the replacement fee from $69 to $89 on prior iPhones.

To put it simply, heres how much it’ll cost you to get a battery replacement after the new price increases:

  • iPhone 16 Pro: $119
  • iPhone 16: $99
  • iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro: $99
  • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro: $99
  • iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: $89
  • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro: $89
  • iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro: $89
  • iPhone X, XS, and XR: $89
  • iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and older: $69

It’s a bit weird that battery replacement prices have nearly doubled in the past couple years, but I suppose Apple is trying to make AppleCare+ more and more appealing by the day.

Follow Michael: X/Twitter, Threads

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications