iPhone 16 Pro battery replacements will cost even more than last year

Initially reported by MacRumors, Apple will be charging more than ever before to get your battery replaced out of warranty on iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 16 battery replacement fee

According to Apple’s iPhone Repair & Service page, getting a battery replacement on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max out of warranty will now cost you $119. This is up $20 from the previous repair fee for the iPhone 15 lineup, which was $99.

Battery replacements on the entry-level iPhone 16 will still have the lower $99 repair fee, and replacements under AppleCare+ will still be free.

This increase in repair fee for iPhone 16 Pro could have something to do with the rumored metal shell on the batteries of the new iPhone 16 Pro models. The metal casing is meant to improve thermals, and this new battery is seemingly only on the Pro models, not the entry-level.

Replacement cost on previous iPhones

Apple previously increased the battery replacement fee from $69 to $99 with the iPhone 14 lineup, and shortly after they also increased the replacement fee from $69 to $89 on prior iPhones.

To put it simply, heres how much it’ll cost you to get a battery replacement after the new price increases:

iPhone 16 Pro: $119

iPhone 16: $99

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro: $99

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro: $99

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: $89

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro: $89

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro: $89

iPhone X, XS, and XR: $89

iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and older: $69

It’s a bit weird that battery replacement prices have nearly doubled in the past couple years, but I suppose Apple is trying to make AppleCare+ more and more appealing by the day.

