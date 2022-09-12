Apple iPhone 14 battery replacement cost is $99, 43% more than previous models

Although Apple surprisingly did not raise the base prices of the iPhone 14 lineup last week, one thing that is getting more expensive is the cost of battery replacements. Apple says it will cost $99 for the company to replace the battery in your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is up from $69 for iPhone 13, a price increase of about 43%.

The strong dollar means that the cost increase is even starker overseas. For instance, in the UK, the price of an iPhone battery replacement has gone up from £69 to £105 with iPhone 14.

Of course, the iPhone’s battery longevity should last several years, but when your battery health eventually does degrade, expect it to cost $99 for Apple to service it out of warranty.

Estimated cost of battery repair for all previous iPhone models remains set at $69, except iPhone SE which is $49.

It’s unclear why the price has gone up so much, only for the iPhone 14 models. Reported battery capacities for iPhone 14 are almost identical to iPhone 13, so it doesn’t seem like you are getting more for your money.

These prices apply to iPhone customers outside of the standard one-year warranty, or without AppleCare+. If you have AppleCare+, battery replacements are free. (On a related note, AppleCare+ now includes unlimited repairs for as long as you pay for coverage.)

