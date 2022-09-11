iPhone 14 battery capacity: Here’s how the numbers compare to iPhone 13

When the iPhone 14 lineup was announced last week, Apple touted that you can expect improved battery life across the board compared to the iPhone 13. Now, we have more details on the battery inside each of iPhone 14 model, including the iPhone 14 Plus…which Apple says has the “best battery life ever in an iPhone.”

iPhone 14 battery sizes

In a filing on the Chemtrec website, Apple has published official details on the battery sizes of each of the iPhone 14 models. As expected, the iPhone 14 Plus battery is particularly impressive. There are also increases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, while the battery in the iPhone 14 Pro Max is actually slightly smaller.

Here is the watt hour capacity for each of Apple’s iPhone 14 models, compared to their iPhone 13 predecessors:

iPhone 14 – 12.68 watt hours iPhone 13 – 12.41 watt hours

– 12.68 watt hours iPhone 14 Plus – 16.68 watt hours N/A

– 16.68 watt hours iPhone 14 Pro – 12.38 watt hours iPhone 13 Pro: 11.97 watt hours

– 12.38 watt hours iPhone 14 Pro Max – 16.68 watt hours iPhone 13 Pro Max: 16.75 watt hours

– 16.68 watt hours

The battery life of an iPhone is impacted by two primary factors: the size of the battery life and the efficiency of the processor inside the iPhone. This year, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have switched to a new A16 Bionic process that uses a new 4nm manufacturing process. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus use the 5nm A15 Bionic, which is still incredibly efficient but less so than the A16 Bionic.

Shrinking the fabrication process used for chip manufacturing generally results in a boost in efficiency. This will obviously counteract the fact that the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a negligibly smaller battery than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Some additional statistics on the iPhone 14’s mAh battery stats have also emerged through a regulatory database in China. These capacities match up with the numbers that were leaked earlier this summer and were noted by MacRumors.

iPhone 14 : 3279 mAh iPhone 13: 3227 mAh

: 3279 mAh iPhone 14 Plus : 4325 mAh N/A

: 4325 mAh iPhone 14 Pro : 3200 mAh iPhone 13 Pro: 3095 mAh

: 3200 mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max : 4323 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4352 mAh

: 4323 mAh

You can learn more about the battery life of the iPhone 14 in our comparison right here. For a broader look at the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro, check out our complete guide right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: