Rumor: iPhone 14 series could get bigger battery in all models, except Pro Max

In less than three months, Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 series. With four different models, 9to5Mac has been hearing rumors about some of the features and specs we could see on these upcoming phones. Now, a post on the Chinese social media Baidu could be teasing the battery size for each of the new iPhone 14 models.

As shared by Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, who’s always been able to find rumors on the Chinese social media about new Apple releases, they show a post that could confirm the size of the battery of the new regular and pro iPhones.

Although you should take this post with a grant of salt, it’s interesting to see that Apple could be increasing the size of the battery for two iPhone 14 models, and slightly decreasing the size of one of the versions compared to the current generation.

According to the Baidu post, the regular iPhone 14 could feature a 3,279 mAh battery compared to the iPhone 13, 3,227 mAh. The 14 Pro could use a 3,200 mAh battery, compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, 3,095 mAh. On the other hand, the 14 Pro Max would have a slightly smaller battery, with 4,323 mAh compared to the 13 Pro Max with 4,352 mAh.

The only model that can’t be compared is the rumored iPhone 14 Plus/Max, which is expected to have the bigger battery in this generation, 4,325 mAh.

Apart from the size of the battery, 9to5Mac recently reported an analysis by Ming-Chi Kuo saying that the iPhone 14 will get the biggest front-facing camera upgrade in years with autofocus, a six-part lens, and a larger f/1.9 aperture.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will likely get a new design with a hole-punch + pill cutout, the new A16 chip, and even better main sensors.

