Four features we expect to see on iPhone 14 this year

In less than six months, Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 14 series. With rumors starting to heat up, there are some features that are pretty much confirmed on these new phones. Read on as we roundup four of them that we expect to see on the iPhone 14.

No more mini version

It’s been a while since we’ve heard that iPhone mini sales disappoint Apple. Now, 9to5Mac sources confirmed that we won’t see another of these phones with the 14 series.

According to our sources, the new iPhone 14 (codenamed D27 and D28) will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions, while the Pro models (codenamed D73 and D74) may be slightly taller to accommodate the new hole-punch + pill design.

So, if you’re looking for a smaller phone, you’ll have to go with the new iPhone SE 3 and its ”iconic design.”

Different design between regular and pro models

The iPhone 14 Pro will have a new hole-punch + pill design. This will be the first time Apple moves from the iPhone X look to a new approach. That said, this new design will be exclusive to the Pro models since the regular versions will likely remain with the same notch like the iPhone 13, which is 30% smaller than the one found on the iPhone 12.

Analyst Ross Young also corroborates this report by saying all the models will feature the same design again in 2023. Until then, if you want the newest design, you’ll have to go with the Pro models.

A15 Bionic for iPhone 14, A16 Bionic to iPhone 14 Pro

9to5Mac independent sources and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple might break from tradition this year by releasing some iPhone 14 models with the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13.

The A15 chip would power the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch 14 Max, although the RAM would be upgraded to 6 GB from 4 GB. The new A16 SoC would be reserved for the higher-end, and more expensive, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models.

As of now, it’s unclear whether Apple will rebrand the A15 chip for the regular 14 phones – such as A15X – or instead use the more powerful version found on the iPhone 13 Pro.

48MP main sensor for the iPhone 14 Pro, biggest front-facing camera upgrade in years

Another important feature coming to the iPhone 14 Pro is a 48MP Wide sensor. First suggested by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman was the latest to report on this new feature.

While a 48MP could unlock new functionalities, it’s likely that Apple will keep shooting photos in 12MP, as you can read more about it here. The regular iPhone 14 models will stick with a 12MP sensor in all lenses.

In June, Kuo said Phone 14 will represent Apple’s biggest front-facing smartphone camera upgrade in years. The analyst predicts that the new camera will feature autofocus, which should result in significantly better quality for capturing photos and videos compared to the current fixed focus camera. In addition, he also expects a larger f/1.9 aperture

Wrap up

There are more rumors about this upcoming phone. For example, Apple could likely add satellite communication for the 2022 iPhone. This was first rumored for the 13 model, but ended up not making the cut. Apart from that, all of the features above will likely to be part of the iPhone 14.

Which of them are you most excited to see on these new phones? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: