Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro to feature significant camera upgrades, including 48-megapixel sensor and 8K video recording

In addition to claiming that the iPhone mini screen size is no more, Kuo detailed some impressive camera specs for the 2022 iPhones.

He reports that the standard rear cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be upgraded to 48-megapixels, an increase from the 12-megapixel sensor in iPhone 12.

As a reminder, Kuo expects four models of iPhone 14 in 2022: two 6.1-inch phones and two 6.7-inch phones. Like today, Apple would designate a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch model as a high-end ‘Pro’ option.

Kuo seems confident that the 48-megapixel spec is only destined for the more expensive Pro models. It’s not clear if the lower-end non-Pro 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models would also see a jump in megapixels (less than 48MP) or if the camera quality would improve in other ways. Kuo does not also discuss details of the 2x zoom or ultra–wide lenses, suggesting the 48 megapixel upgrade is exclusive to the main wide camera.

Although the sensor is 48 megapixels, it is possible that output images from the iPhone will still be 12-megapixels in resolution. Apple may opt to use a smart scaling algorithm that takes the raw 48-megapixel data and creates a 12-megapixel output image, with more detail and less noise. This is called ‘four cell merge output mode’ and used today by some high-end Android phones.

Moreover, the raw size of each pixel will increase to about 2.5um, significantly larger than the 1.7um pixels in iPhone 12. Bigger pixels means the phone can take in more light, reducing noise. (The iPhone 13 later this year is expected to maintain 12 megapixel resolution but increase pixel size to 2um.)

Kuo believes the video camera system will also be upgraded for the iPhone 14, supporting 8K recording for the first time. 8K would be available on all four models of iPhone 14.

