Kuo: ‘iPhone 14’ lineup in 2022 will not include 5.4-inch mini size

A report today form renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple will drop the 5.4-inch iPhone in 2022, instead offering a lineup of high-end and low-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch phones.

The 5.4-inch screen sized featured this year in the iPhone 12 mini, and will be available in the iPhone 13 range this fall. However, it seems that will be its final outing.

The iPhone 12 mini appealed to enthusiasts who wanted modern specs like 5G and the A14 processor but did not care for the big phone trend of the last five years.

Unfortunately for fans of the mini, several reports indicate that the model has not sold well and Apple has even cut supply chain orders due to its lack of popularity. Overall iPhone 12 sales have been solid due to better than expected demand for the Pro phones.

This sales interest is reflected in the reported 2022 lineup. To reiterate, Kuo says the 5.4-inch size is gone but there will still be four phones in total. It will just be a simpler affair: two high-end ‘Pro’ phones with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens and two lower-end models with the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes.

Although Kuo doesn’t speculate on branding, we can colloquially refer to the late 2022 models as the ‘iPhone 14’ range for the time being. Are you sad to see the end of the 5.4-inch phone? Let us know in the comments.

