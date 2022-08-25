Unverified leak claims to show purple iPhone 14 Pro color in the wild

In two weeks, Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series. With that, we will be seeing more iPhone dummy units in the wild until the official reveal on September 7. Now, an unverified leak claims to show what the purple iPhone 14 Pro color will look like in the wild.

Posted by Twitter user DuanRui, they share a video from Chinese social media Weibo that claims to show the purple iPhone 14 Pro color in the wild. First of all, it’s important to highlight that this is a dummy unit and the purpose of the video is to show the new color.

As you can see in the video below, purple is only visible at certain angles – in the same way as it is with other Apple products, such as the Midnight iPhone 13 and M2 MacBook Air.

Rumors about a purple iPhone 14 Pro aren’t new. 9to5Mac previously reported renders that indicate what this iPhone in purple will look like, as you can see here.

In addition to that, DuanRui also shares another image that comes from Weibo that shows what the other iPhone 14 Pro colors will look like. The colors are:

Purple

Navy blue

Gold

Graphite

Silver

These colors are different from the ones shared by Twitter user Jioriku a few weeks ago. He correctly predicted that the iPhone 13 would be unlocked with just the user’s eyes while wearing a mask, but believes the iPhone 14 Pro colors will be Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite, with purple taking the place of Sierra Blue.

Last but not least, leaker ShrimpApplePro shared an interesting tidbit. He claims to have a screenshot from an iPhone 14 Pro Max and compared it to a screenshot from a 13 Pro Max, showing the slight differences between the two thanks to the new hole-punch + pill design rumored for the new iPhones. You can see it here.

