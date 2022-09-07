iPhone 14 battery life: What to expect and how it compares to previous iPhones

Battery life gets a little boost with the iPhone 14 lineup. Follow along for a detailed look at how iPhone 14 battery life compares to iPhone 13, 12, and 11 including what to expect for iPhone 14 battery for video and audio playback.

The four iPhone 14 models feature the same general design as the iPhone 13 and 12 with flat sides. But with the iPhone 12 devices at a thickness of 0.29 inches (7.4 mm) and the iPhone 13 lineup at 0.30 inches (7.65 mm) thick, the iPhone 14 comes in at 0.31 inches (7.8 mm and 7.85 mm for the Pro). That includes a slightly increased battery life along with new camera modules.

iPhone 14 battery life: What to expect

Apple says the iPhone 14 devices offer the “Best battery life ever in an iPhone.”

1 hour longer battery life on iPhone 14 Pro than iPhone 13 Pro for video playback

longer battery life on iPhone 14 Pro than iPhone 13 Pro for video playback 1 hour longer battery life on iPhone 14 Pro Max than iPhone 13 Pro Max for video playback

longer battery life on iPhone 14 Pro Max than iPhone 13 Pro Max for video playback 1 hour longer battery life on iPhone 14 than iPhone 13 for video playback

longer battery life on iPhone 14 than iPhone 13 for video playback 7 hours longer battery life on iPhone 14 Plus than iPhone 13 for video playback (no direct predecessor for comparison)

Keep reading for more detailed battery life specs…

Looking more closely, iPhone 14 models offer about the same amount of audio playback as the iPhone 13 lineup. However, iPhone 14 Plus leads all models with 100 hours of audio playback.

Here is iPhone 14 battery versus iPhone 13, 12, and 11 by video playback and audio playback (not streamed) based on Apple’s tech specs.

All battery estimates from Apple below feature the “up to” qualifier on all of its specs pages.

iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pro Max Battery for video playback 29 hours 28 hours 20 hours 20 hours Battery for audio playback 95 hours 95 hours 80 hours 80 hours

﻿ iPhone 14 Plus No predecessor Battery for video playback 26 hours – Battery for audio playback 100 hours –

iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Battery for video playback 23 hours 22 hours 17 hours 18 hours Battery for audio playback 75 hours 75 hours 65 hours 65 hours

iPhone 14 iPhone 13 iPhone 12 iPhone 11 Battery for video playback 20 hours 19 hours 17 hours 17 hours Battery for audio playback 80 hours 75 hours 65 hours 65 hours

iPhone 13 mini iPhone 12 mini Battery for video playback 17 hours 15 hours Battery for audio playback 55 hours 50 hours

What do you think about these battery life specs? Is each model offering plenty or were you hoping for more? Share your thoughts in the comments!

