Apple Fitness+ no longer requires an Apple Watch

Benjamin Mayo

- Sep. 7th 2022 11:42 am PT

Apple Fitness+
0 Comments

With an update coming this fall, Apple Fitness+ will no longer require an Apple Watch. Fitness+ will be available to all iPhone users for the first time.

With iOS 16, the Fitness app is now available to all iPhone users. And with an update to iOS 16 — possibly iOS 16.1 — the Fitness+ tab will also be unlocked for all.

When Fitness+ debuted in the fall of 2020, Apple stressed it was designed around the Apple Watch experience. Whilst is it true that Fitness+ integrates intelligently with Apple Watch to display realtime metrics along with the streaming video, it always felt like an artificial limitation. The Watch was not necessary to enjoy the workout content.

Fast forward a couple of years and Apple itself has realised that too. Today’s announcement will allow anyone with an iPhone to access Fitness+, a much larger market than just Apple Watch wearers.

Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. You can also access Fitness+ with the Apple One Premier bundle. Fitness+ can be shared with up to six users via Family Sharing.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.